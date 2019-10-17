Euromoney TRADEDATA Partners With UK FinTech ipushpull to Create On-demand 'Data-as-a-service'

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney TRADEDATA is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ipushpull, a powerful data sharing and workflow platform.

Euromoney TRADEDATA recognises that the on-demand model is the future of data consumption, particularly within community chat and messaging networks, as part of a suite of delivery systems required to service all parts of the market that need futures and options reference data.

Through a single connection to ipushpull, Euromoney TRADEDATA can distribute data into a variety of applications including Symphony, the secure collaboration platform, with nearly half a million connected financial market users. The ipushpull platform provides Euromoney TRADEDATA with new distribution channels for secure, audited, access-controlled data delivery.

Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA, comments:

"This is a very important integration for Euromoney TRADEDATA, as we begin to experiment with embedded, on-demand workflow functionality and delivery systems for our reference data. We recognise ipushpull as a leading exponent in data sharing workflow technology and we expect further benefits from their connections to other community messaging solutions. Also, as part of the offering, we can now offer a functionally rich Excel plugin for desktop users to access our reference data, which integrates seamlessly within users' existing workflows. In addition, we look forward to working with ipushpull to develop a clutch of bots, to further enhance our customers' experience in using our data services."

Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, comments:

"We're excited to offer Euromoney TRADEDATA new avenues to deliver and monetise their data to a variety of desktop and cloud services. We see this innovative approach as the first step towards an on-demand 'Netflix'-style distribution model for data producers and consumers."

About ipushpull

ipushpull is a live data sharing and workflow automation platform improving efficiency by connecting data, applications and people in real time. The API-first platform enables the accesscontrolled and audited distribution of live, streaming or static data between multiple client applications.

About Euromoney TRADEDATA

Euromoney TRADEDATA is an established and trusted reference data provider to the futures and options industry for over 20 years. The company works closely with its customer base to innovate, develop and implement enhanced customised reference data solutions and market data vendor symbology.

Registered Address: 43-45 Dorset Street, London, W1U 7NA. Company No: 08400980

SOURCE Euromoney TRADEDATA; ipushpull

Related Links

https://www.ipushpull.com

