Euromonitor International Ltd. Ranks Herbalife Nutrition World's #1 Health Shake and Top Brand Across Six Health Categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has been named "The World's #1 Health Shake1" and "The #1 Brand in Active and Lifestyle Nutrition2" by Euromonitor International, an independent market research firm. The company also retains its top rank in the world in four other Euromonitor categories, including weight management and wellbeing3; and for the fifth consecutive year, the titles of being the world's top brand in weight management4, meal replacements5, and meal replacement and protein supplements combined6.

"Creating the best tasting, highest quality nutrition products that help people achieve their wellness goals is at the heart of what we do, and the reason consumers trust Herbalife Nutrition to help them improve their nutrition," said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.