Europ Assistance opens new office in Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europ Assistance today announced the opening of their new office in Bangkok, Thailand to provide its world-renowned travel and medical networks to the region and complete the presence of the Generali Group in Thailand. This is part of their overall plan to accelerate their presence in the region after operating in both China and India over the past thirty years.

Additionally, by having experienced teams on the ground with deep knowledge of the Thai market, Europ Assistance will be able to provide a higher level of client support in local languages. This will allow Europ Assistance to expand its partnerships with local airlines, travel agents, insurance providers, and banks.

While the initial focus will be on growing its local travel and medical network, Europ Assistance plans to offer its full suite of services in Thailand. There are also future plans to strengthen the local team's capabilities in order to continue offering premium services to current customers and potential partners in the region.

Philippe Demangeat, CEO Southeast Asia at Europ Assistance: "Thailand has a vibrant, bustling economy and we are excited to solidify our presence in the region. We are establishing this new foothold to support the increase of local demand for our services. We are confident that Thailand will remain a long-term strategic hub for Europ Assistance, allowing us to continue our commitment to better serve both customers and businesses across the region."

ABOUT EUROP ASSISTANCE GROUP

Founded in 1963, Europ Assistance, the inventor of assistance, supports customers in over 200 countries and territories thanks to our network of 750.000 approved providers and 39 assistance centres. Our mission is to bring people or corporates from distress to relief – anytime, anywhere. We provide roadside assistance, travel assistance and insurance, as well as personal assistance services such as the protection of the elderly, the protection of digital identity, telemedicine and the Conciergerie. The vision of our 7.765 employees is to be the most reliable care company in the world.

Europ Assistance is part of the Generali Group, one of the world's leading insurers.

