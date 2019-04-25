Europa Manufacturing, Inc. - Precision Metal Fabrication Announces New Partnership, Industry Recognition and Technology Sponsorship

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europa Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of SenTech EAS Corporation and a premier Global OEM supplier of precision metal fabrication located in Boca Raton, Florida, announces Partnership with Axis Communications, SFMA Industry Recognition and FIRST Robotics Technology Sponsorship.

Partnership with Axis Communications:

Europa Manufacturing is excited to announce our partnership with Axis Communications, the market leader in network video. Based in Boca Raton, Florida for over 35 years, Europa Manufacturing will support Axis Communications' vertical markets with metal enclosures, mounts, racks, stands, panels, bases, covers, brackets. Europa Manufacturing custom metal fabrication services provide a competitive edge for Axis communications and their partners. Said David Vanderpol, Director National Accounts. "Many projects have unique installation or operational needs. Now, within the Axis supply chain, Europa Manufacturing can custom design and fabricate solutions to meet those specific needs, providing a much higher value proposition to the customer when selecting solutions from Axis Communications."

South Florida Manufacturer's Association (SFMA) Industry Recognition:

With over 500 industry leaders in attendance, Europa Manufacturing was honored at SFMA's March 2019 annual banquet as a Finalist for the 2019 South Florida Manufacturer-of-the-Year Award, representing excellence in South Florida manufacturing. Europa was selected as a finalist among other globally recognized companies including Lockheed Martin, Cordis, and Trividia Health. South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA) has been the #1 resource for manufacturers in South Florida since 1961, and is one of the leading manufacturing associations nationwide. Said Richard Spagna, President. "We're honored to be recognized as one of the premier manufacturers in South Florida, thanks to our highly skilled dedicated team and our great customers."

FIRST Robotics Technology Sponsorship:

Europa Manufacturing proudly sponsors teams in the FIRST Robotics competition. Europa is a major sponsor of the Tech-Tigers 4-H Robotics Club in the 2019 competition "Destination Deep Space - presented by Boeing." Europa provided precision metal fabrication and engineering support for the robotics club, inspiring youth interest and participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). "Our students have been working hard, designing and constructing their robot, while advancing their knowledge of STEM and learning important teamwork and interpersonal skills". Said Anthony Garofalo, Europa Mechanical Engineer, who works very closely with Tech-Tigers Robotics Club. After winning the Orlando, FL Regional competition they qualified for the FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, TX April 17-20. With over 600 teams of the best and brightest students from around the world, Tech-Tigers advanced to the division quarter finals of the FIRST Robotics World Championship. "Europa Manufacturing is honored to join other Tech-Tiger sponsors including Sonny's The CarWash Factory, Google, Florida Power & Light Company, Ultimate Software and other great companies." Said David Vanderpol, Director National Accounts.

"Over the past 18 months Europa has made significant investments in our people, technology and processes, with much more to come. Providing high level services in laser cutting, forming, welding and machining, we are continuing on a strong growth path in marine, aerospace, electronics and medical device industries." Said Richard Spagna, President.

