EUROPCAR OFFICIALLY EXPANDS INTO THE USA WITH NEW RENTAL CAR LOCATION AT ATL AND DFW AIRPORTS

TULSA, Okla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europcar, the European leader in market share car rental industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first two rental car locations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on May 1, 2024. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Europcar in officially expanding its presence into key travel hubs within the United States.

New Europcar Location

The ATL location is situated conveniently within the ATL Rental Car Center, offering travelers seamless access to Europcar's wide range of vehicles and exceptional customer service. With a focus on premium customer experience, Europcar's ATL location promises a superior rental experience for both leisure and business travelers.

Similarly, the DFW Rental Car Center location is strategically positioned to cater to the diverse needs of travelers visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Europcar's presence at DFW ensures that customers can enjoy premium car rental services right at the airport, complemented by Europcar's renowned quality and reliability.

"We are excited to launch our first Europcar rental car locations within the USA at ATL and DFW airports, further expanding our network and bringing Europcar's renowned services to inbound and domestic travelers," said Olivier Baldassari, Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group USA, Australia and New Zealand. "These new locations represent our commitment to providing convenient and premium mobility solutions, ensuring a first-class experience for our customers."

Europcar's ATL and DFW locations will offer a range of vehicles, including compact cars, SUVs, and luxury models, catering to various inbound and domestic travel preferences.

For more information about Europcar's new rental car locations or to make a reservation, visit europcar.com.

About Europcar Mobility Group:

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility services provider with a leading position in Europe. In the coming years, the Group's ambition is to become a leader in sustainable mobility services, driven by data, technology and people. Europcar Mobility Group offers to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including more and more electric vehicles. Its brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® - a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning, Buchbinder®, one of the most important players in car and light commercial vehicle rental in Germany, and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its more than 8,000 employees, everywhere Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 140 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners). More information: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

