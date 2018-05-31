EuroPCR Establishes Nobles Medical Technologies II As The Potential Leader In The Rapidly Growing PFO Closure Market

Nobles Medical also announced during the EuroPCR congress that it had recently completed 1000 NobleStitch™ cases, without a single device related complication and without a single atrial fibrillation, a common problem with occlude based implants. This milestone establishes the NobleStitch™ EL as a legitimate competitor in the rapidly growing PFO Closure market. The Company also announce the launch of the next generation NobleStitch™ which received enthusiastic accolades from its current customers that attended the conference as well as the vast number of new customers interested to start their training with the NobleStitch™ EL 2.

Dr. Achille Gaspardone, Director of Cardiology at Hospital of Sant'Eugenio (Rome, Italy), stated, "I was personally excited to have the opportunity to visit the NobleStitch booth and see a never-ending stream of my colleagues that converged on HeartStitch exhibit. I was asked by my fellow interventional cardiologists about my experience and my data and I explained that the NobleStitch™ EL is the first choice for PFO Closure and that the data that we recently published demonstrates the superior safety profile of this incredible technology. It was exciting to be asked to come and proctor at several hospitals from Switzerland to Spain, of which I have already scheduled to share my knowledge and experience with the centers that clearly see the benefit of the NobleStitch™ for their patients."

Professor Anthony Nobles, remarked, "In my over 30 years in the medical device business both presenting and lecturing at major congresses, I have never had a product that generated such excitement, I was overwhelmed with the response that we received for the NobleStitch™ EL at this year's EuroPCR. Our current physicians using the product are very vocal that this is their first choice for PFO closure. It was incredible to watch our key opinion leaders spontaneously engage their colleagues with excitement to share their experience and conviction for our product, and the benefits it provides for their patients. Distributors from around the globe were escorting their doctors to us to have a one on one demonstration."

Nobles Medical Technology II, Inc. was founded by Prof. Anthony Nobles with the intent of leveraging its technologies in the cardiovascular-suturing marketplace. The company does business under the name of Nobles Medical II (NMT II).

The NobleStitch™ EL is FDA cleared for Vascular and Cardiovascular suturing in the United States. Further information including warnings and precautions can be found in the instructions for use.

NobleStitch™ EL is distributed worldwide by HeartStitch®, Inc. (HeartStitch® is a registered trademark of HeartStitch, Inc.).

Covered by or for use under U.S. and international patents including one or more of U.S. Patent Nos. 5860990, 6117144, 6245079, 6551331, 6562052, 6733509, 7004952, 7090686, 7803167, 8197497, 8197510, 8246636, 8348962, 8372089, 8469975, 8496676, 8709020, and 9131938.

