Europe - FMCG Logistics Market is to grow by USD 40.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe MCG logistics market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 40.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS), and product (food and beverages, personal and beauty care, health and hygiene care, and home care). The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is a key factor driving market growth. Technological advances are transforming the FMCG supply chain in Europe. To streamline the entire supply chain of FMCG products, logistics operators continue to adopt new technologies such as the Internet of Things, robotics, analytics, and big data. In response to this emerging technology trend, logistics operators and IT firms have put in place different strategies like collaboration, horizontal integration as well as mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, the growing need for customization and need for quick delivery in the FMCG sector has forced suppliers to deploy various technologies to shorten delivery times and reduce inventory. For example, DHL Group's digital freight platform, known as Saloodo in the UK, aims to connect shippers and transport service providers through an online platform. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the FMCG logistics market in Europe : Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Brambles Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE, and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC., and XPO Logistics Inc.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.58% YOY growth in 2023.

The growing focus on truck platooning by logistics companies is a major trend in the market.

To ensure connectivity and autonomous driving, two or more trucks in a convoy are joined by a truck platoon.

This technology ensures that when linked during the trip, trucks remain within a set distance and near each other.

The use of truck platooning in the logistics sector is being encouraged by several governments, as it saves costs, reduces road congestion, and mitigates carbon emissions.

In addition, logistics companies such as FedEx, DHL, and DB Schenker also participate in investing in R&D to successfully deploy truck platooning in the logistics field.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of operations in the FMCG industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The costs of freight and cold chain logistics in the FMCG sector are high.

Procurement of suitable land for strategic locations is a lengthy process and requires appropriate approvals which in turn increases the costs associated with setting up cold storage facilities.

Another important concern that challenges Cold Chain Providers is an increase in oil prices and rising energy costs.

Furthermore, the increased operating costs are due to the use of high-quality tracking and trace technology on trucks and warehouses.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. An activity known as transport involves the transfer of goods by physical means from one place to another. Moreover, they consider things like the best route to delivery, safe packaging, and suitable modes of transport. In the logistics sector, four different types of transportation are used to transport consignments including trucks, trains, planes, and ships. In addition, to increase their business in the region, those market players focused on this area are putting a focus on enhancing transport links. For example, the launch of a new intercontinental flight from Europe to Japan was announced in October 2021 by FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

FMCG Logistics Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.58 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Brambles Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., SNCF Group, United Parcel Service Inc., UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

