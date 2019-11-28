Europe & Latin America Power Transmission Markets, 2019-2025: Business Opportunities, Smart Grid Trends, Green Energy Corridors

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Transmission in Europe & Latin America - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new transmission projects in Europe and Latin America bring a huge opportunity for all the value chain players, the modernization of old power transmission lines due to an increase in the share of renewable projects also brings new business channels for these players.



This report provides comprehensive details regarding the transmission network in Europe & Latin America which gives a vast idea about the present transmission network and the upcoming projects in these continents till 2025. The study is performed region wise for each continent thus, evaluating each and every country and finding out the major opportunity centres in each region till 2025.



Business Case for Power Transmission Infrastructure in Europe & Latin America

USD 568 million allocated by the European Union for electricity infrastructure & smart grid projects.

The Baltic electricity synchronization project which aims to connect the energy markets of Baltic states with the Continental European Network will receive USD 364 million.

. USD 102 million awarded by the European Union for ACON SG project which aims to improve grid connection between Slovakia and the Czech Republic through the installation of smart grid at their borders.

European Investment Bank lends USD 112 million to modernize Finland's transmission network.

Corporacion Nacional de Electricidad (CNEL EP) has announced an investment of USD 310 million to develop its power transmission infrastructure during 2019 in Ecuador.

to develop its power transmission infrastructure during 2019 in . Investment of around USD 210.6 million for expansion of transmission network, comprising 47 projects to be done by Chilean national power grid coordinator Coordinador Elctrico Nacional (CEN).

Key Highlights

Power Transmission assets development and investment plans

Current & Past trends in Power Transmission Sector

Future outlook of Power Transmission in Europe & Latin America till 2025

& till 2025 Projected Transmission network capacity addition

Assessing major opportunity centres

Region wise asset track of inter and intra regional transmission lines as per its developer

Identifying opportunity (in USD) for upcoming transmission network by FY 2025

Key Topics Covered



Structural overview and snapshot of power transmission sector in Europe & Latin America Region wise historical trends and power transmission capacity addition forecast till FY 2025 ( Europe & Latin America ) Gaps realized in capacity addition and the allocated targets Region wise tune of investment opportunities in power transmission infrastructure till FY 2025 ( Europe & Latin America ) Major opportunity centres in each region ( Europe & Latin America ) Equipment sourcing trends for power transmission utilities ( Europe & Latin America ) Equipment supplying trends of power transmission utilities from domestic and international manufacturers ( Europe & Latin America ) Funding trends in power transmission sector of Europe & Latin America Region wise smart grid trends, green energy corridors in Europe & Latin America Region wise opportunity track for equipment suppliers, OEMs, EPC players etc. ( Europe & Latin America )

