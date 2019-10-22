Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market by Product Type and End User: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market by Product Type (Ambient Worktops, Base Unit Ovens, Boiling Kettles, Bratt Pans, Fryers, Griddles, Hobs, Pasta Cookers, and Others) and End User (Full-Service Restaurants, Institutional Canteen, Hotel & Resorts, Quick Service Restaurants, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804489/?utm_source=PRN

The 900 series cooking equipment are professional cooking equipment having depth of 900 mm used to cook and preserve food products for commercial purposes. These comprise of various commercial cooking equipment such as ambient worktops, base unit ovens, boiling kettles, bratt pans, fryers, griddles, hobs, pasta cookers, and others. These equipment are widely adopted in hotels, full service restaurants, commercial institutes, QSRs, and budgetary hotels for ease in food preparation, increase in food safety, and reduction in labor & operational cost. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, which in turn drives the demand for these commercial cooking equipment.

These cooking equipment help in quick and easy preparation of various cuisines and food items. In addition, it offers various benefits such as easy to operate, safe & secure, avoid expensive breakdowns, improved functionality improve efficiency, scale back every kind of wastage, and save energy. Growth in demand for new and innovative cooking equipment with advanced features from different end users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, large food chains, and institutional catering is projected to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to emission controls and the concerns of depletion of natural resources such as LPG and others have forced companies to replace their existing equipment with advanced one. Companies are continuously working to meet these regulations and to offer products at competitive prices. Technological innovations in food service industry, such as launch of new & advance, energy efficient, and cost-effective products, are expected to open new avenues for the manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth.

Others factors such as expansion in tourism, rise in number of quick service restaurants & hotels, development in country's urban infrastructure, and increase in disposable income also contribute toward the gradual growth of the Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and high capital investment complexities associated with the usage of equipment restrict the market growth. Continuous developments in food industry and favorable government regulations to promote the production of eco-friendly and advanced equipment are expected to open new avenues for the cooking equipment manufacturers.

Europe 900 series cooking equipment market is segmented based on product type, end use, and country. Based on product type, the market is divided into ambient worktops, base unit ovens, boiling kettles, bratt pans, fryers, griddles, hobs, pasta cookers, and others. Based on end use, the market is categorized into full-service restaurants, institutional canteen, hotel & resorts, quick service restaurants, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Spain, Italy, Benelux, UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe.

A key market trend that is anticipated to gain traction in the 900 series cooking equipment industry is the growth in demand for certified equipment. Food service establishments are concentrating on purchasing certified commercial cooking equipment for food safety and quality. This, in turn, has led vendors to enlist their products under numerous certifying companies. The major players profiled in this report include Charvet, Rosinox, Capic, Ali Group, AB Electrolux, ATA Srl, Fagor Industrial, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MKN, Modular Professional Srl, and The Middleby Corporation.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in Europe region are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of Europe 900 series cooking equipment market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• Key market players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

o Ambient Worktops

o Base Unit Ovens

o Boiling Kettles

o Bratt Pans

o Fryers

o Griddles

o Hobs

o Pasta Cookers

o Others

• By End User

o Full-Service Restaurants

o Institutional Canteen

o Hotel & Resorts

o Quick Service Restaurants

o Others

• By Country

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804489/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

