Europe Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Forecast 2023-2033 - Market Set to Surpass $2 Billion by 2033, with Germany and U.K. Leading Growth

The Europe acute care syndromic testing market was valued at $0.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2023 and 2033.

The increasing demand for early infectious illness identification has led to a notable surge in the acute care syndromic testing industry in Europe. The incidence of pandemics and the prevalence of infectious diseases have been major contributors to this rise. Furthermore, the expansion of the industry has been aided by the rise in global temperatures and the discovery of new infectious diseases in different places.



Promising healthcare solutions are available in the European acute care syndromic testing sector, and more developments may be possible. The acute care syndromic testing market is growing as a result of the advancement of instruments for early detection, treatment planning, diagnosis, and monitoring of infectious diseases.

The Europe market is witnessing increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, further boosting the growth of the acute care syndromic panel testing market. Additionally, favorable regulations and initiatives promoting the integration of syndromic panel testing in routine clinical.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Faster Results Acquired with Syndromic Tests

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

Overall Reduced Cost of Care Due to Early Diagnosis with Syndromic Testing

Reduced Severe Adverse Effects from Pathogens

Market Challenges

Need for Better Policies with Respect to Acute Care Syndromic Test Reimbursement

Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centres

Market Opportunities

Quick Access to Treatment and Reduced Use of Antibiotics

High Number of Synergistic Activities and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Over the Past Years



Key Market Players Profiles

Biocartis

bioMerieux

DiaSorin

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

QuantuMDx Group

Siemens Healthineers

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Europe acute care syndromic testing market during the forecast period?

acute care syndromic testing market during the forecast period? What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Europe acute care syndromic testing market?

acute care syndromic testing market? What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the acute care syndromic testing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.4 Research Methodology



2 Market Overview

2.1 Overview

2.2 Acute Care Syndromic Testing Workflow Analysis

2.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

2.4 Future Potential



3 Industry Insight

3.1 Stakeholder's Perspective (N=20)

3.1.1 Physician's Perception

3.1.2 Payor's Perception

3.1.3 Investor's Perception

3.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework of the Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market

3.2.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

3.2.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

3.2.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

3.2.4 Regulatory Framework in Latin America

3.2.5 Regulatory Framework in Rest-of-the-World

3.3 Product Benchmarking



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Challenges

4.5 Market Opportunities



5 Europe



6 Company Profiles

Biocartis

bioMerieux

DiaSorin

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

QuantuMDx Group

Siemens Healthineers



