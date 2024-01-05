Europe Aerospace and Defense Battery Market Analysis Report 2023-2033 Featuring Leading Innovators - Lincad and WAE Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Aerospace and Defense Battery Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe aerospace and defense battery market is estimated to reach $5.38 billion by 2033 from $2.30 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The European aerospace and defense battery market is witnessing substantial growth and is expected to gain a competitive share in recent years. This market primarily focuses on the manufacturing and supply of batteries and energy storage solutions that meet the stringent requirements of aerospace and defense applications. These batteries find applications in various equipment and systems, including aircraft, spacecraft, military vehicles, UAVs, submarines, and electronic devices used in defense and aerospace operations.

Due to technological breakthroughs and the advent of new applications of batteries in space, aircraft, UAVs, and the defense sector, the worldwide aerospace and defense battery market has undergone significant expansion in recent years. This increase is primarily driven by the government's initiatives to enhance electrification of these industries, which have shown steady expansion and significant growth.

The industry's shift towards electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems is driving the demand for batteries with higher energy densities for improved range and efficiency in electric aircraft. Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on developing battery systems capable of withstanding extreme conditions without compromising safety.

Regional governments are also supporting local manufacturers and research institutes to innovate and develop advanced battery technology, catering to temperature and altitude-related concerns in the aerospace sector. These factors are expected to contribute to the expansion of the European aerospace and defense battery market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is being driven by the increasing use of commercial UAVs by e-commerce firms and other civil professionals such as videography, remote monitoring, and so on. Authorities can improve security, reliability, and operational efficiency by incorporating UAVs and battery-powered drones into military surveillance subsystems.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of batteries available for deployment and their potential in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the aerospace and defense battery market.

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The Europe aerospace and defense battery market has seen major developments by key players operating in the market, such as contracts, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview: Aerospace and Defense Battery Market

1.1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.1.2.1 Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Batteries

1.1.2.2 Conformable Wearable Batteries (CWBs)

1.1.2.3 Solid-State Battery Technologies

1.1.2.4 Nickle-Zinc Batteries for Aerospace and Defense

1.1.3 Aerospace and Defense Battery: On-going and Upcoming Projects

1.1.3.1 Innovation in Lithium-Sulfur Cathode Technology

1.1.3.2 Defense Advanced Research Agency (DARPA)'s Morphogenic Interfaces (MINT) Program

1.1.3.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer Rechargeable Battery

1.1.3.4 Sodium-Sulfur (NAS) Battery to Misasa Deep Space Station (MDSS)

1.1.3.5 Space Battery Powered by Americium-241

1.1.4 Start-up and Investment Landscape

1.1.5 Comparative Analysis

1.1.6 Patent Analysis

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Penetration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Electric Ground Vehicles in Defense Sector

1.2.1.2 Increasing Electrification of Aircraft

1.2.1.3 Rising Investment Activities to Support Deep Space Exploration

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Stringent Regulation Impacting the Sales of Lithium Batteries

1.2.2.2 Design Challenges Associated with the Size of Aircraft

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Others

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, and Others

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Advancements in Battery Cell Materials for Long Endurance

1.2.5.2 Emergence of Urban Air Mobility and eVTOL Vehicles

1.2.5.3 Adoption of Miniaturized Electronic Devices and Wearable Technologies in Military

1.2.5.4 Rising Integration of Space-Grade Batteries for Satellite Launch Missions

2 Europe

2.1 Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Platform)

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Europe Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Battery Type)

2.2.4 Europe (by Country)

2.2.4.1 France

2.2.4.1.1 Market

2.2.4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in France

2.2.4.1.2 Product

2.2.4.1.2.1 France Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Battery Type), Value

2.2.4.2 Germany

2.2.4.2.1 Market

2.2.4.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Germany

2.2.4.2.2 Product

2.2.4.2.2.1 Germany Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Battery Type), Value

2.2.4.3 U.K.

2.2.4.3.1 Market

2.2.4.3.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in the U.K.

2.2.4.3.2 Procuct

2.2.4.3.2.1 U.K. Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Battery Type), Value

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.4.4.1 Market

2.2.4.4.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Rest-of-Europe

2.2.4.4.2 Product

2.2.4.4.2.1 Rest-of-Europe Aerospace and Defense Battery Market (by Battery Type), Value

3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Lincad

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of Lincad in the Aerospace and Defense Battery Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2 Business Strategies

3.2.1.2.1 Product Developments and Fundings

3.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.2 WAE Technologies Limited

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.1.1 Role of WAE Technologies Limited in the Aerospace and Defense Battery Market

3.2.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

3.2.2.3 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghep9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets