Europe Agriculture Equipment Markets Report 2019: The Market will Surpass $67 Billion by the End of 2025
Apr 26, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Agriculture Equipment Market by Segments (Tractor, Harvesting, Haymaking, Tillage, Seeding, Planting & Fertilizing, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Agri Trailers, Livestock, Dairy, Garden Machinery) Sub-Segments & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe agriculture equipment market will surpass US$ 67 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Across the globe, Europe agricultural equipment market is one of the most developed agricultural markets. The major growth factors of Europe agriculture equipment are an increase in production output by increasing the level of mechanization and an optimized supply chain. A problem like the labor shortage and aging population of farmers will further boost the growth of agriculture equipment market in the forecast period. All these mentioned reasons, thereby increasing the usage of agriculture equipment, thus driving the growth of Europe Agriculture Market.
European agriculture equipment market has grown for the year 2017 and 2018 after slight downfall in the year 2016. Today, with the advancement in every field, agricultural farms are witnessing several modern machines which are capable of doing various activities and tasks required in the fields. For instance, the usage of mechanized seeding process in the farms has increased rapidly due to its various advantages over manual seeding process. Mechanized seeding helps farmers in spreading of seeds uniformly across the field.
Further, the rapid urbanization trend, the consumers are now seeking better quality food and food products. The rising need for such demands is also expected to spur the agricultural products which again offer immense opportunity for the agriculture equipment market to flourish seamlessly over the forecast period.
In addition, government administrations across Europe are now providing various supports to the farmers, such as loans, subsidies and easy installments plans for purchasing the better agricultural equipment and other farm machinery. These government initiatives further encourage the farmers to increase their productivity and cultivation to fulfill the growing demand of the consumers for better food products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Europe Agricultural Equipment Market
5. Market Share - Europe Agriculture Equipment
5.1 By Horsepower
5.2 By Harvesting Equipment
5.3 By Haymaking Equipment
5.4 By Tillage Equipment
5.5 By Seeding, Planting and Fertilizing Equipment
5.6 By Irrigation and Crop Protection Equipment
5.7 By Livestock Equipment
5.8 By Dairy Equipment
5.9 By Gardening Machinery
6. Horsepower - Europe Agricultural Tractors Market
6.1 Agricultural tractors > 120 hp
6.2 Agricultural tractors 100-120 hp
6.3 Agricultural tractors 80-99 hp
6.4 Agricultural tractors 50-79 hp
6.5 Agricultural tractors <= 49 hp
7. Harvesting Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
7.1 Cereal and Root Crop Harvesting Equipment
7.1.1 Self-propelled Forage Harvesters
7.1.2 Root Crop Harvesters
7.1.3 Combine Harvesters
7.2 Other Harvesting Equipment
7.2.1 Balers
7.2.2 Other Harvesting Machines (including grape harvesters)
8. Haymaking Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
8.1 Mounted or Trailed Mowers
8.2 Other Haymaking Equipment
9. Tillage Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
9.1 Scarifiers and Cultivators
9.2 Harrows (Tooth, Disc)
9.3 Ploughs
9.4 Other Tillage Equipment
10. Seeding, Planting and Fertilizing Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
10.1 Seeders (excluding precision)
10.2 Mineral Fertilizer Distributors
10.3 Precision Seeders
10.4 Organic Fertilizer Spreaders
10.5 Planters and Trans-planters
11. Irrigation and Crop Protection Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
11.1 Sprayers, Mounted or Trailed
11.2 Other Crop Protection Sprayers
11.3 Portable Sprayers, with or without Motor
11.4 Mechanical Irrigation Systems
12. Agricultural Trailers - Europe Agriculture Market
13. Livestock Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market
13.1 Poultry Breeding Equipment
13.2 Feed Preparation Equipment
13.3 Other Livestock Equipment
14. Dairy Equipment Market - Europe Agriculture Market
14.1 Dairy Equipment
14.2 Milking Machines
15. Garden Machinery Market - Europe Agriculture Market
15.1 Lawn Mowers
15.2 Chainsaws
15.3 Rototillers or Rotovators
15.4 Forestry Equipment
16. Key Growth Factors
16.1 Rising Technology and Mechanization
16.2 Policy and Labor Costs Drive the Demand for Farm Machinery
17. Challenges
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlgk6l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article