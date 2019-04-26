Europe Agriculture Equipment Markets Report 2019: The Market will Surpass $67 Billion by the End of 2025

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Agriculture Equipment Market by Segments (Tractor, Harvesting, Haymaking, Tillage, Seeding, Planting & Fertilizing, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Agri Trailers, Livestock, Dairy, Garden Machinery) Sub-Segments & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe agriculture equipment market will surpass US$ 67 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Across the globe, Europe agricultural equipment market is one of the most developed agricultural markets. The major growth factors of Europe agriculture equipment are an increase in production output by increasing the level of mechanization and an optimized supply chain. A problem like the labor shortage and aging population of farmers will further boost the growth of agriculture equipment market in the forecast period. All these mentioned reasons, thereby increasing the usage of agriculture equipment, thus driving the growth of Europe Agriculture Market.

European agriculture equipment market has grown for the year 2017 and 2018 after slight downfall in the year 2016. Today, with the advancement in every field, agricultural farms are witnessing several modern machines which are capable of doing various activities and tasks required in the fields. For instance, the usage of mechanized seeding process in the farms has increased rapidly due to its various advantages over manual seeding process. Mechanized seeding helps farmers in spreading of seeds uniformly across the field.

Further, the rapid urbanization trend, the consumers are now seeking better quality food and food products. The rising need for such demands is also expected to spur the agricultural products which again offer immense opportunity for the agriculture equipment market to flourish seamlessly over the forecast period.

In addition, government administrations across Europe are now providing various supports to the farmers, such as loans, subsidies and easy installments plans for purchasing the better agricultural equipment and other farm machinery. These government initiatives further encourage the farmers to increase their productivity and cultivation to fulfill the growing demand of the consumers for better food products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Europe Agricultural Equipment Market



5. Market Share - Europe Agriculture Equipment

5.1 By Horsepower

5.2 By Harvesting Equipment

5.3 By Haymaking Equipment

5.4 By Tillage Equipment

5.5 By Seeding, Planting and Fertilizing Equipment

5.6 By Irrigation and Crop Protection Equipment

5.7 By Livestock Equipment

5.8 By Dairy Equipment

5.9 By Gardening Machinery



6. Horsepower - Europe Agricultural Tractors Market

6.1 Agricultural tractors > 120 hp

6.2 Agricultural tractors 100-120 hp

6.3 Agricultural tractors 80-99 hp

6.4 Agricultural tractors 50-79 hp

6.5 Agricultural tractors <= 49 hp



7. Harvesting Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

7.1 Cereal and Root Crop Harvesting Equipment

7.1.1 Self-propelled Forage Harvesters

7.1.2 Root Crop Harvesters

7.1.3 Combine Harvesters

7.2 Other Harvesting Equipment

7.2.1 Balers

7.2.2 Other Harvesting Machines (including grape harvesters)



8. Haymaking Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

8.1 Mounted or Trailed Mowers

8.2 Other Haymaking Equipment



9. Tillage Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

9.1 Scarifiers and Cultivators

9.2 Harrows (Tooth, Disc)

9.3 Ploughs

9.4 Other Tillage Equipment



10. Seeding, Planting and Fertilizing Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

10.1 Seeders (excluding precision)

10.2 Mineral Fertilizer Distributors

10.3 Precision Seeders

10.4 Organic Fertilizer Spreaders

10.5 Planters and Trans-planters



11. Irrigation and Crop Protection Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

11.1 Sprayers, Mounted or Trailed

11.2 Other Crop Protection Sprayers

11.3 Portable Sprayers, with or without Motor

11.4 Mechanical Irrigation Systems



12. Agricultural Trailers - Europe Agriculture Market



13. Livestock Equipment - Europe Agriculture Market

13.1 Poultry Breeding Equipment

13.2 Feed Preparation Equipment

13.3 Other Livestock Equipment



14. Dairy Equipment Market - Europe Agriculture Market

14.1 Dairy Equipment

14.2 Milking Machines



15. Garden Machinery Market - Europe Agriculture Market

15.1 Lawn Mowers

15.2 Chainsaws

15.3 Rototillers or Rotovators

15.4 Forestry Equipment



16. Key Growth Factors

16.1 Rising Technology and Mechanization

16.2 Policy and Labor Costs Drive the Demand for Farm Machinery



17. Challenges



