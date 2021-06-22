Europe Agriculture Equipment Markets Report 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Agriculture Equipment Market by Segments (Tractor, Harvesting, Haymaking, Tillage, Seeding, Planting & Fertilizing, Irrigation & Crop Protection, Agri Trailers, Livestock, Dairy, Garden Machinery), Sub-Segments & Forecast, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market will be US$ 75.3 Billion by 2027 from US$ 49.8 Billion in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.08% during 2020-2027.

The well known economic theory about the agriculture machinery business is that it is cyclical like agriculture: when agricultural commodities price goes up, the demand for the agricultural machinery tend to rise accordingly. The European Commission has always compared tractors to cars, and both tractors and cars belong to the same administrative unit inside the Commission. As a result, most of the EU's regulations on tractors have derived from regulations originally designed for the automotive sector. The European agricultural equipment market is one of the highly developed markets.



The European Agricultural Machinery Association (CEMA) represents an industry with 7,000 companies spread worldwide, from numerous SMEs to multinationals and 150,000 direct employees. They produce a variety of 450 types of machines with an annual turnover of €26 billion. This machinery equipment covers any field activity from seeding to harvesting and livestock equipment, helping customers get the most out of their land, protecting the environment while bringing economic benefits.



Besides, government administrations across Europe have provided various supports to the farmers, such as loans, subsidies, and easy installments plans for purchasing better agricultural equipment and other farm machinery. Overall initiatives further encourage the farmers to increase their productivity and cultivation to fulfill the consumers' growing demand for better food products.



Germany Agriculture Equipment Industry



The German Association of Agricultural Employers (GLFA), Most of the seasonal immigrant labour has peaked during Germany's harvest times, fell drastically over the course of time. The shortage of labour has led to the usage of tractors in the county.

Factors like superior productivity through mechanization, and labour deficiency, have led to the expansion of the agriculture equipment demand in this region. According to the European Agricultural Machinery Association CEMA, around 177,000 tractors registered across Europe in 2018. Of these registrations, 39,784 tractors be under 50 hp and, consequently, 137,503 above 50 hp.



Recent Developments in European Agricultural Equipment Industry



The world-class technology innovation is at the heart of Europe's agricultural machinery industry and European agriculture's global competitiveness.

For instance, in April 2021, AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology, announced a strategic collaboration between its AGCO Parts division and Kirkland, IL-based EZ-Drops. The agreement provides AGCO's RoGator dealers in North America only parts access to Y-Logic, a new dealer-installed premium nutrient delivery system by EZ-Drops for the RoGator Liquid Logic and legacy liquid systems.



March 2021, Kubota Corporation has announced that it has established a new research and development centre in Europe to globalize its research and development organization. Kubota will accelerate agriculture tractor's local development to increase its presence in European and global agricultural markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Agricultural Equipment Market



6. European Agricultural Tractors Market by Horsepower

6.1 Agricultural tractors > 120 hp

6.2 Agricultural tractors 100-120 hp

6.3 Agricultural tractors 80-99 hp

6.4 Agricultural tractors 50-79 hp

6.5 Agricultural tractors < = 49 hp



7. European Market of Harvesting Equipment

7.1 Cereal and Root Crop Harvesting Equipment

7.1.1 Self-propelled forage harvesters

7.1.2 Root crop harvesters

7.1.3 Combine harvesters

7.2 Other Harvesting Equipment

7.2.1 Balers

7.2.2 Other harvesting machines (including grape harvesters)



8. Haymaking Equipment Market

8.1 Mounted or Trailed Mowers

8.2 Other Haymaking Equipment



9. Tillage Equipment Market

9.1 Scarifiers and cultivators

9.2 Harrows (tooth, disc)

9.3 Ploughs

9.4 Other tillage equipment



10. Seeding, Planting and Fertilizing Equipment Market

10.1 Organic fertilizers spreaders

10.2 Mineral fertilizers dispensers

10.3 Seeders, planters & Transplanters



11. Irrigation and Crop Protection Equipment Market

11.1 Sprayers, mounted or trailed

11.2 Portable sprayers, with or without motor

11.3 Mechanical irrigation systems

11.4 Other crop protection sprayers



12. Agricultural Trailers Market



13. Livestock Equipment Market

13.1 Aviculture Machines

13.2 Animal food preparation machines

13.3 Others breeding equipment



14. Dairy Equipment Market

14.1 Milking Machines Market

14.2 Dairy machines and System Market



15. Garden Machinery Market

15.1 Lawn Mowers Market

15.2 Chainsaws Market

15.3 Rototillers or Rotovators Market

15.4 Forestry Equipment Market



16. Company Analysis

John Deere

AGCO

CLAAS KGaA

First Tractor Company Limited

Kubota Corporation

