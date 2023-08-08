Europe Air Purifiers Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Building and Construction Boom Drives Air Purifiers Sales - IQAir, Blueair, Philips Seek the Top Spot

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Air Purifiers Market by Filter Type, End-use, Distribution Channel, Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe air purifiers market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of air pollution control equipment, and air purifiers are increasingly being integrated with cutting-edge technology like IoT, wi-fi, and Bluetooth features.



A serious and urgent threat to the public's health is air pollution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to fine particles in contaminated air causes an estimated 7 million deaths annually and is linked to conditions like pneumonia, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Commercially rated air purifiers can be found in the medical, industrial, and commercial sectors. They can be produced as small stand-alone units or bigger units that can be attached to an air handler unit (AHU) or an HVAC unit. In the industrial setting, air purifiers can be utilized to clean the air before processing. For this, pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption methods are frequently employed.



Grim readings were generated by the air pollution levels observed in major European cities in March 2022. As per the report by the scientists at Cleantech Airly, the NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and PM10 (particulate matter) components of air pollution are witnessing a peak in air pollution levels among the European towns and countries such as Newcastle upon Tyne, a city of England in the north with the highest NO2 concentration, and the country like Spain had registered the highest PM10 concentrations.



Therefore, the requirement of an air purifier is propelling as it helps in lowering the concentration of dangerous chemicals, gases, smoke, particle matter, TVOCs, and other air pollutants. The most prevalent filtration technology used in these purifiers is High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), which has a minimum 99.97% trapping capacity. The market offers a variety of purifiers that are based on several filtration technologies to satisfy the varied needs of consumers.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended average PM2.5 exposure level should be less than 10 mg/m3, as higher exposure increases the risk of contracting a number of diseases. Therefore, the use of these air purifiers is significantly observing a surge in demand from commercial and residential sectors, as the market offers various purifiers based on several filtration technologies to satisfy the varied needs of consumers.



New Products Launches Fuel the Market Growth



With the rising competition in the air purifiers market within European countries, various companies are focusing on manufacturing and launching innovative products for customers. For instance, in 2022, Coway launched the Airmega 150 air purifier, which has a maximum power usage of 35 watts.

It has a whisper-quiet mode that is only 22 dB loud for a peaceful night's sleep with pure air. It not only filters out up to 99.999% of dangerous particles with a nano-size of up to 0.01 m, including allergens, bacteria, animal hair, fine dust, mites, mildew, odors, pollen, and viruses, but it also renders those particles inactive by trapping them in the GreenHEPA. Therefore, the launches of new air purifiers are crucial in the European market.



Technological Advancements Fuel the Market Growth



In modern times, companies use new and different technologies in their products to attract consumers in the market. For instance, the MC55W air purifier from Daikin utilizes streamer technology and has been found effective against respiratory viruses, as its Streamer technology helps in improving the quality of the air by removing irritating odors and breaking down allergens like pollen and fungal allergens using electrons to start chemical reactions with airborne particles.

According to tests conducted by the renowned French laboratory Institute Pasteur de Lille, Daikin's line of air purifiers removes more than 99.98% of the human coronavirus HCoV-229E in under 2.5 minutes. Moreover, the science company Molekule introduced its ground-breaking PECO technology-based air purifier in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2021.

In small chamber and swatch lab testing, the molecule inactivates the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% and destroys the COVID-19 virus by over 99% in an hour. Technology-based air purifiers are further influencing the growth of the air purifiers market in Europe.



Surging Air Pollution Aids Market Growth



People with allergies and respiratory problems are the major users of air purification devices. However, the sales of air purifiers are increasing in direct proportion to Europe's rising air pollution levels. Moreover, the increased spending on high-end air purifiers to make the environment pathogen-free is another factor supporting market expansion.

According to the Central Office of Public Interest (COPI) and Imperial College London, dirty air affects 97% of UK homes. Therefore, rising air pollution drives the market for air purifiers in Europe.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe air purifiers market.

IQAir AG

Blueair AB

Jarden Consumer Solutions ( Europe ) Limited

) Limited Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Daikin Europe N.V.

Winix Europe B.V.

Camfil AB

Airfree - Produtos Electronicos, Lda

Boneco AG

NateoSante SA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Building and construction activities

Rising demand from Commercial sector

Growing health consciousness

Market Trends & Developments

Rising Pollution Concerns

Increasing Fatalities due to respiratory diseases

Surging Use of HEPA Technology

Product Innovations

Challenges

Increasing demand for Humidifier

High maintenance cost

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

Sample Size Determination

Respondent Demographics

By Gender

By Age

By Occupation

Brand Awareness

Frequency Of Usage

Brand Satisfaction

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Customer Satisfaction

Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Air Purifiers Market

Impact Assessment Model

Key Segments Impacted

Key Countries Impacted

Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Report Scope



Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

HEPA

Prefilter + HEPA

Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

Others

Europe Air Purifiers Market, By End Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Multi-Branded Electronic Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Russia

Switzerland

Ukraine

Poland

