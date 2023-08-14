Europe Airport Retailing Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Dufry, Gebr Heinemann, Lagardere Travel Retail, & Aer Rianta International

The "Europe Airport Retailing Market Size, Trends and Analysis by Region, Sales, Retail Innovations, Tourism and Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next five years, the European airport retail market is projected to witness a robust growth rate of 45.5%, reaching a substantial value of US$14.2 billion by 2027. 

The comprehensive report on Europe's Airport Retailing, offering valuable insights into the market's dynamics and future prospects. This report delves into Market & Category Expenditure and Forecasts, key trends, and the competitive landscape shaping the industry. The market's expansion and continuous technological advancements are the driving forces behind this promising forecast.

Notably, the beauty and fashion segments are leading the growth trajectory in Europe's airport retailing domain, capturing the attention of discerning travelers. Moreover, Dufry stands at the forefront of the market, holding an impressive market share of 29.6%. Explore the significant developments and opportunities in Europe's airport retailing landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regional Analysis

3. Regional Sales

4. Tourism Landscape

5. Key Trends

6. Key Retail Innovations

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Market shares of leading airport retailers
  • Key Airport Retailers' Profiles

8. New Opportunities

  • Appendix
  • Methodology
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Dufry
  • Gebr Heinemann
  • Lagardere Travel Retail
  • Aer Rianta International

Source: GlobalData

