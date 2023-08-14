Europe Airport Retailing Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Dufry, Gebr Heinemann, Lagardere Travel Retail, & Aer Rianta International

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Airport Retailing Market Size, Trends and Analysis by Region, Sales, Retail Innovations, Tourism and Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next five years, the European airport retail market is projected to witness a robust growth rate of 45.5%, reaching a substantial value of US$14.2 billion by 2027.

The comprehensive report on Europe's Airport Retailing, offering valuable insights into the market's dynamics and future prospects. This report delves into Market & Category Expenditure and Forecasts, key trends, and the competitive landscape shaping the industry. The market's expansion and continuous technological advancements are the driving forces behind this promising forecast.

Notably, the beauty and fashion segments are leading the growth trajectory in Europe's airport retailing domain, capturing the attention of discerning travelers. Moreover, Dufry stands at the forefront of the market, holding an impressive market share of 29.6%. Explore the significant developments and opportunities in Europe's airport retailing landscape.

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive knowledge on European airport retail market and develop a competitive advantage

Investigate current trends in the European airport retail market to identify the best opportunities to exploit

Analysis of key airport retail players operating in Europe

Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the key consumer and technology trends influencing the airport retail market in Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Regional Analysis



3. Regional Sales



4. Tourism Landscape



5. Key Trends



6. Key Retail Innovations



7. Competitive Landscape

Market shares of leading airport retailers

Key Airport Retailers' Profiles

8. New Opportunities

Appendix

Methodology

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dufry

Gebr Heinemann

Lagardere Travel Retail

Aer Rianta International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9pvs5



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets