Europe and Asia Data Centre Developments Report 2021

The "Data Centre Developments in Europe and Asia - Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre Developments in Europe - 2021 Onwards

The analyst finds a new third-party Data Centre Space under development of over 1.6 million m2 with investment of a total of Euro 15 billion from 2021 to 2023.

The Data Centre Developments in Europe - 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across seventeen European Countries (including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) using the analyst's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Europe collated at the end of May 2021.

The analyst calculates that the new Data Centre projects from 2021 onwards will add potential new space of almost 1.6 million m2 and over 2,900 MW of power in the seventeen European countries surveyed.

The report reveals that compared with 2020, there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified 105 build outs as of mid-2021, up from 70 in January 2021.

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty-two - followed by Germany with fifteen and now Spain with ten, followed by France and Italy with eight facilities,

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Europe as well as details of the proposed development(s).

Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2021 Onwards

The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2021 onwards report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across eleven Asian Countries (including: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using the analyst's unique database of third-party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at the end of December 2020.

The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts from 2021. The analyst identified over fifty build outs as of the start of 2021 - making a significant cent year on year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.

The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).

