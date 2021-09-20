Europe and North America EV Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2021 Featuring Profiles of 54 Companies offering Hardware and Software & Profiles of 27 charge point operators

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in Europe and North America. The total installed base of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent from 2.3 million in 2020 to 9.7 million by 2025.

In North America, the analyst estimates that the total installed base of dedicated charging points will increase from 0.9 million in 2020 to reach 2.6 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25 percent. These numbers include both private and public charging points. About 887,000 of these charging points in the two regions were monitored via cellular connections in 2020. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, charge point operators, products and markets.

The analyst just released new findings on the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America. The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 1.6 million units in 2020.

Europe represents the largest share comprising around 1.3 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 53 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 40 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 7.9 million in 2025.



The connected EV charging station market is served by a variety of players. The type of companies offering back-office software platforms for charging stations includes dedicated charging station management software providers, hardware providers as well as charge point operators (CPOs). The back-office platforms developed in-house by CPOs are in some cases also offered as white-label solutions to other CPOs. In North America, ChargePoint is a clear leader in terms of connected charging points.

Additional companies having a notable number of connected charging stations on their platform in the region include AddEnergie, SemaConnect, EV Connect, Blink Charging, Greenlots (Shell Group) and Tesla. ChargePoint and Enel X further account for the majority of the connected home chargers in the region.

Examples of vendors having a significant number of connected charging points in Europe include Etrel (Landis+Gyr), Easee, EVBox (Engie), NewMotion (Shell Group), Last Mile Solutions, Greenflux, Has-to-be, Virta Pod Point and Driivz. The Nordic hardware providers CTEK and Zaptec also have large numbers of connected charging points. Additional notable players in Europe include Vattenfall, Innogy, Allego and Fortum.



"The integration of communications equipment in EV charging stations can improve operations and the delivered service noticeably in several ways", said Caspar Jansson, IoT Analyst. Charging stations can be equipped with load balancing functions to reduce strain on local grids, while charge point operators can monitor and manage their charging stations remotely.

Electric vehicle drivers, in turn, can locate chargers, monitor charging availability, book chargers and manage payments using a smartphone app. "The number of connected charging points has grown significantly in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as the electric vehicle fleet continues to grow rapidly, the demand for connected charging stations will continue to grow as well", continued Mr. Jansson.

He adds that most of the connected charging points in Europe and North America are either in public or semi-public applications. "The number of connected home charging stations is still relatively limited in both regions. The share of connected home charging points is expected to increase, however, as the general trend of our homes becoming smarter develops", concluded Mr. Jansson.



This report answers the following questions

What is the current state and size of the EV charging market?

What are the current trends on this market?

Which are the leading providers of hardware and software solutions?

What equipment and service offerings are available from the different vendors?

Which are the leading charge point operators in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the key drivers behind the adoption of EV chargers?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the EV charging industry evolve in the next 5 years?

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America .

and . Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 54 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

Profiles of 27 charge point operators (CPOs).

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

