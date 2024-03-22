Europe and North America Public Transport ITS Market Report 2024, with Strategy Profiles of OEMs - Daimler, Iveco, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania, Volvo, New Flyer, Gillig, Alexander Dennis, VDL and Van Hool

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America - 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams in these two regions is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1 percent from € 3.03 billion in 2022 to reach € 4.26 billion by 2027. This strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry.

Public transport plays an increasingly important role in societies as a result of continuing population growth in cities and shifting consumer preferences. Approximately 60 billion and 12 billion public transport passenger journeys were carried out in Europe and North America respectively each year before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the numbers dropped significantly and had not recovered entirely by H2-2023. Available transport modes include for example local and regional buses and trolleybuses, regional and suburban rail transport, metros and trams, and local waterborne passenger transport services. In 2021, the number of registered buses and coaches in Europe and North America reached 0.86 million vehicles and 1.0 million vehicles respectively. The economic value of public transport services in Europe is estimated to around € 145-155 billion per year, while the corresponding number in North America is around € 80-90 billion.

The market for ITS in public transport is forecast to continue to grow in the coming years. Challenges such as urbanisation, climate change and traffic congestion continue to spur investments in public transport ITS, contributing to a positive market situation. Individual markets may however experience temporary fluctuations depending on the political climate, austerity measures and local developments. The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent from € 2.15 billion in 2022 to reach € 2.92 billion by 2027.

The penetration of on-board computers with GPS location functionality and wireless communications in buses and trams in Europe is estimated to increase from 91.0 percent in 2022 to 94.1 percent in 2027, however varying considerably between regional markets. In North America, the total market value of public transport ITS is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 percent from € 0.88 billion in 2022 to reach € 1.34 billion in 2027 and the penetration rate is estimated to increase from 92.5 percent in 2022 to 97.7 percent in 2027.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the market for public transport ITS. Major providers across Europe and North America include Canada-based Trapeze Group and Germany-based INIT with significant installed bases in both regions. Clever Devices and Conduent hold leading positions on the North American public transport ITS market, and the latter is also an international provider of fare collection systems. Additional companies with major market shares in North America include Cubic Transportation Systems and Avail Technologies. Siemens Mobility is also a prominent vendor of software in both Europe and North America.

Examples of companies with major market shares on national markets in Europe include Equans and RATP Smart Systems which hold leading positions in France. Vix Technology, Flowbird and Ticketer are moreover major providers on the UK market, while IVU is a dominant player in the German-speaking part of Europe. Other significant players include the Spanish groups GMV, Indra and Grupo ETRA; French Thales; Atron in Germany; Scandinavian FARA, Pilotfish and Consat Telematics; and the Austria-based companies Swarco and Kontron Transportation. Volvo Group and Daimler are moreover notable players from the vehicle OEM segment, while companies such as Scania, Iveco, Gillig and New Flyer also offer some conventional OEM telematics features for their buses.

The outlook for the public transport ITS market is positive, as several major developments encourage increased investments in such technologies. The ITS market is likely positively affected by international public transport-related initiatives such as the ITxPT Association as well as APTA's standards programs for public transport vehicles and ITS. The development of ITS has in recent years focused on increasing the level of integration and utilising technology advancements for fare collection purposes.

Standardisation efforts are beginning to yield results as an increasing number of market players choose to comply with them and procuring organisations see the benefits in the form of lower costs. Another major driver is the ongoing global developments related to the concept of smart cities, where ITS in general and public transport ITS in particular constitute key elements to enable sustainable smart mobility.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America .

and . Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 81 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2027

The report answers the following questions:

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America ?

and ? Which are the leading providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What impact will standard installed OBUs from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

How are the regulatory developments affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Public Transport in Europe and North America

Modal split of passenger transport

Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

Rail-borne public transport modes

Organisation and contracting in public transport

Major public transport operators

ITS Technologies and Solutions

Public transport ITS infrastructure

Public transport management

Traveller management

Driver management

Vehicle management

Business models and strategies

Future industry trends

Open architectures alter the ITS value chain

Public transport stakeholders embrace integrated mobility to stay relevant

Demand-led transport to grow in sparsely populated regions

Mobile devices assume multiple important roles in the ITS infrastructure

Public transport stakeholders invest in autonomous vehicles

Electrification of public transport fleets is picking up pace

Data analytics to drive service improvements

The pandemic accelerated uptake of modern ticketing and ITS solutions

Increasing costs will encourage PTAs to adopt standardised solutions

OEM Products and Strategies

Daimler Truck Group

Iveco

MAN Truck & Bus

Scania

Volvo Group

New Flyer (NFI Group)

Gillig

Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

(NFI Group) VDL

Van Hool

Aftermarket Solution Providers

International

Conduent

Equans

GIRO

INIT

IVU Traffic Technologies

Siemens Mobility

Thales

Trapeze Group (Modaxo)

Germany and Eastern Europe

Atron

DILAX Group

Dysten

i-Cell

Kontron Transportation

Nettropolis

PSI Transcom

R&G

RADCOM

Ridango

Scheidt & Bachmann

Tri Star Group

TIU

Vem Technology (Elem Group)

ZF Bus Connect

France, Benelux and the UK

Actia

Comatis

Flowbird Group

GreenRoad

Hanover Displays

Journeo

Lumiplan

Maestronic

Masabi

Matawan

Omnibus

RATP Smart Systems

Simpliciti

Snapper Services

Ticketer

Vix Technology

The Mediterranean

Efacec

GMV

Goal Systems

Grupo ETRA

Indra

Kentkart

Leonardo

Link Technologies

Metatronix (Digigroup Informatica)

Optibus

PluService

Questar Auto Technologies

Swarco

Tecmic

The Nordics

AddSecure Smart Transport

Axentia Technologies

Consat Telematic

FARA (Modaxo)

Hogia

Icomera (Equans)

Pilotfish

Saga Tenix

Telia Company

Thoreb

Traffilog Nordic

TriNorth Solutions

Trivector System

North America

Accenture

Avail Technologies

CalAmp

Clever Devices

Connexionz

Cubic Transportation Systems

Ecolane

ISR Transit

Luminator Technology Group

MiX Telematics

Moovit

Swiftly

TransLoc (Modaxo)

TripSpark (Modaxo)

Zonar Systems (Continental)

