Europe and North America Smart Water Metering Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Realising the Full potential of Water AMI Beyond Meter-to-Cash

North America today constitutes the leading market for both AMR and AMI solutions globally and had at the end of 2022 an installed base of 86.5 million active water utility AMR and AMI endpoints, representing a penetration of around 75 percent. AMI accounted for 38.0 million of the installed endpoints, equalling an AMI penetration of more than 33 percent.

The report forecasts that the number of water AMI endpoints in North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 percent to reach 72.3 million units in 2028. Large-scale deployments of AMI started to gain traction in the region a decade ago and have since grown steadily with multiple projects covering more than 100,000 endpoints now completed. Today, utilities seeking to replace their existing AMR solutions account for a substantial share of the AMI installations through meter-park upgrades.

Europe is meanwhile the second largest market for AMR and AMI solutions and had at the end of 2022 an installed base of 68.6 million active water utility AMR and AMI endpoints, translating into a penetration rate of approximately 45 percent. Less mature than the North American market, Europe had in 2022 a total of 17.8 million AMI endpoints installed, representing an AMI penetration of around 12 percent. The number is however forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 percent to reach 44.1 million units in 2028. France and Spain have historically been the primary markets for water AMI solutions in Europe, but markets such as Italy, the UK, Scandinavia, the DACH region and the Benelux are now also emerging as major water AMI markets.

A variety of proprietary and standards-based communications technologies are today used for water AMI deployments. In North America, proprietary RF networking platforms have completely dominated the market and accounted for as much as 92 percent of the installed base of AMI endpoints in 2022. Meanwhile, various proprietary and open-standard RF technologies based on the EN 13757 standard accounted for roughly 47 percent of all AMI endpoints installed in Europe. The category includes Wize, which constitutes the single most deployed technology for water AMI in Europe. Other proprietary RF technologies that are not based on EN 13757 accounted for over 37 percent of the European deployments. Optimised for cost sensitive and mission-critical IoT applications, LoRaWAN and 3GPP-based LPWA technologies are now also emerging as real contenders within the water AMI markets - particularly LTE-M in the US and LoRaWAN and NB-IoT in Europe. At the end of 2022, LoRaWAN was used to connect a total of 1.6 million endpoints in Europe and this number is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 36.6 percent to reach 10.6 million in 2028. Cellular communications meanwhile accounted for 3-6 percent of the installed base in both regions and is also forecasted to see massive growth throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by 3GPPbased LPWA deployments.

The Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America report analyses the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies in the water sector in these two regions.

This report covers the latest developments in the markets for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automated meter reading (AMR) technologies. The installed base of water utility AMI endpoints in Europe and North America amounted to 55.8 million units in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0 percent to reach 116.4 million units in 2028. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, water utilities, products and markets.

Key Market Trends

Transition from mechanical to static metering technologies

Rapidly growing adoption of standards-based LPWA

AMI network implementation and operational models are changing

Realising the full potential of water AMI beyond meter-to-cash

Digital security - a top priority for future smart water networks

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of next generation RF and cellular standards for water AMI communications.

Comprehensive overview of the water utility markets in Europe and North America .

and . Profiles of the key players in the water AMI and AMR industry in Europe and North America .

and . Full coverage of the European and North American markets with in-depth country profiles.

In-depth analysis of the development of AMI deployments in Europe and North America .

and . Detailed market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Water Services in Europe and North America

2 Smart Water Metering

2.1 Introduction to water metering

2.2 Remote meter reading systems

2.3 Project strategies

3 IoT Networks and Communications Technologies

3.1 IoT network technologies

3.2 3GPP cellular technologies

3.3 LoRa and LoRaWAN

4 Smart Metering Industry Players

4.1 Meter vendors

Apator

Arad Group

Metering

B METERS

Badger Meter

Diehl Metering

E. Wehrle Group

Engelmann Sensor

FILA

GWF

Honeywell

INTEGRA Metering

Itron

Janz

Kamstrup

Lorenz

Landis+Gyr

Maddalena

Metron-Farnier

Minol-ZENNER Group

Mueller Systems

Neptune Technology

QUNDIS

Sagemcom

Sensus

4.2 Communications solution providers

Aclara

Abering

AIUT

APKAPPA

Birdz

Ista

Netmore

Smart Earth Technologies

Sontex

SUEZ Smart Solutions

Techem

Technolog

Telereading

Vodafone

4.3 Software solution providers

Atlantica Digital

Dropcountr

Ferranti

Harris Utilities

Idrica

Indra

Oracle

TaKaDu

Terranova Software

VertexOne

5 Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles

6 Water AMR/AMI Projects in Europe and North America by Technology

7 Market Analysis

