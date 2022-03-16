Europe and North America Smart Water Metering Market Report 2022-2025: IoT Networks and Communications Technologies, Industry Players, Water AMR/AMI Market Profiles, Market Analysis & Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Metering in Europe and North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America today constitutes the leading market for both AMR and AMI solutions globally and had at the end of 2021 an installed base of 82.8 million active water utility AMR and AMI endpoints, representing a penetration of around 74 percent.

AMI accounted for 34.0 million of the installed endpoints, equalling an AMI penetration of around 30 percent. The publisher forecasts that the number of water AMI endpoints in North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent to reach 69.3 million units in 2027. Large-scale deployments of AMI started to gain traction in the region a decade ago and have since grown steadily with multiple projects covering more than 100,000 endpoints now completed.



Europe is meanwhile the second largest market for AMR and AMI solutions and had at the end of 2021 an installed base of 62.9 million active water utility AMR and AMI endpoints, translating into a penetration of approximately 43 percent. Less mature than the North American market, Europe had in 2021 a total of 15.6 million AMI endpoints installed, representing an AMI penetration of around 11 percent.

The number is however forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.7 percent to reach 35.6 million units in 2027. France and Spain have historically been the primary markets for water AMI solutions in Europe, but markets such as Italy, the UK and the Benelux are now also emerging as major water AMI markets.



A variety of proprietary and standards-based communications technologies are today used for water AMI deployments. In North America, proprietary RF networking platforms have completely dominated the market and accounted for as much as 94 percent of the installed base of AMI endpoints in 2021.

Meanwhile, various proprietary and open-standard RF technologies based on the EN 13757 standard accounted for nearly half of all AMI endpoints installed in Europe. The category includes Wize, which constitutes the single most deployed technology for water AMI in Europe. Other proprietary RF technologies that are not based on EN 13757 accounted for another 39 percent of the European deployments.

Optimised for cost-sensitive and mission-critical IoT applications, LoRaWAN and 3GPP-based LPWA technologies are now also emerging as real contenders within the water AMI markets - particularly LTE-M in the US and LoRaWAN and NB-IoT in Europe. At the end of 2021, LoRaWAN was used to connect a total of 1.1 million endpoints in Europe and this number is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 35.0 percent to reach 6.9 million in 2027. Cellular communications meanwhile accounted for 2-5 percent of the installed base in both regions and is also forecasted to see massive growth throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by 3GPP-based LPWA deployments.



The water AMI and AMR markets in Europe and North America are largely served by local or regional players and only a few companies such as Itron, Sensus (Xylem), Honeywell, Kamstrup, the Arad Group and the Minol-ZENNER Group have managed to establish a major presence in both regions.

At the end of 2021, the top 5 water AMI endpoint vendors in North America in terms of the installed base were Sensus, Badger Meter, Itron, Aclara (Hubbell) and the Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies). The top 5 water AMI endpoint vendors in Europe comprised Diehl Metering, Itron, Birdz (Veolia), Sensus and Kamstrup. The SUEZ subsidiary SUEZ Smart Solutions also constitutes a key player in the European water AMI market by having been instrumental to the development and deployment of Wize technology.

The Report Answers the Following Questions

Which are the main water utilities in Europe and North America ?

and ? Which major trends are shaping the water AMI markets in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the main differences between the European and North American water AMI markets?

Which are the leading providers of water AMI and AMR solutions in Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the main communications technology alternatives for water AMI deployments?

Which are some of the largest water AMI projects in each region?

How will the communications technology landscape for water AMI change in the coming years?

What is the outlook for emerging LPWA networking technologies in the water AMI market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Water Services in Europe and North America

1.1 the Water Services Sector in Europe and North America

1.1.1 The Organisation of Water Service Management

1.1.2 Residential Water Rates and Consumption

1.1.3 Water Distribution System Operators



2 Smart Water Metering

2.1 Introduction to Water Metering

2.2 Remote Meter Reading Systems

2.2.1 Smart Water Metering Applications & Benefits

2.2.2 Smart Water Metering Infrastructure

2.3 Project Strategies

2.3.1 System Design and Sourcing

2.3.2 Rollout and Integration

2.3.3 Implementation and Operation

2.3.4 Communicating With Customers

2.3.5 Individual Rights Issues



3 IoT Networks and Communications Technologies

3.1 IoT Network Technologies

3.1.1 Network Architectures

3.1.2 Unlicensed and Licensed Frequency Bands

3.2 3Gpp Cellular Technologies

3.2.1 2G/3G/4G/5G Cellular Technologies and IoT

3.2.2 the Role of Cellular Networks in Smart Meter Communications

3.2.3 Nb-IoT and Lte-M Network Deployments in Europe & North America

3.3 Lora & Lorawan

3.3.1 Technology Characteristics and Network Footprint

3.4 Sigfox

3.5 Rf Technology and Standards

3.5.1 En

3.5.2 Proprietary Rf Networking Platforms



4 Smart Metering Industry Players

4.1 Meter Vendors

4.1.1 Apator

4.1.2 Arad Group

4.1.3 Axioma Metering

4.1.4 B Meters

4.1.5 Badger Meter

4.1.6 Diehl Metering

4.1.7 E. Wehrle Group

4.1.8 Engelmann Sensor

4.1.9 Fila

4.1.10 Gwf Messsysteme

4.1.11 Honeywell

4.1.12 Integra Metering

4.1.13 Itron

4.1.14 Janz (Sit Group)

4.1.15 Kamstrup

4.1.16 Lorenz

4.1.17 Maddalena

4.1.18 Metron-Farnier

4.1.19 Minol-Zenner Group

4.1.20 Mueller Systems

4.1.21 Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)

4.1.22 Qundis

4.1.23 Sagemcom

4.1.24 Sensus (Xylem)

4.2 Communications Solution Providers

4.2.1 Aclara (Hubbell)

4.2.2 Abering

4.2.3 Aiut

4.2.4 Apkappa

4.2.5 Birdz (Veolia)

4.2.6 Ista

4.2.7 Landis+Gyr

4.2.8 Smart Earth Technologies

4.2.9 Sontex

4.2.10 Suez Smart Solutions

4.2.11 Techem

4.2.12 Technolog (Roper Technologies)

4.2.13 Telereading

4.2.14 Vodafone

4.3 Software Solution Providers

4.3.1 Atlantica Digital

4.3.2 Dropcountr

4.3.3 Ferranti

4.3.4 Harris Utilities

4.3.5 Idrica (Global Omnium)

4.3.6 Indra

4.3.7 Oracle

4.3.8 Takadu

4.3.9 Terranova Software

4.3.10 Vertexone



5 Water Amr/Ami Market Profiles

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 Water Ami Projects in Europe by Technology

5.2 North America

5.2.1 Water Ami Projects in North America by Technology



6 Market Analysis



7 Market Forecasts

7.1 Ami Communications Technology Market Shares

7.2 Industry Analysis

7.2.1 Europe

7.2.2 North America

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Transition from Mechanical to Static Metering Technologies

7.3.2 Rapidly Growing Adoption of Standards-Based Lpwa

7.3.3 Ami Network Implementation and Operational Models Are Changing

7.3.4 Realising the Full Potential of Water Ami Beyond Meter-To-Cash

7.3.5 Digital Security - a Top Priority for Future Smart Water Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6knu4d

