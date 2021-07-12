Europe and North America Telematics for Rental and Leasing Fleets Market 2021-2025 - Rental and Leasing to be Increasingly Integrated with Mobility Services
Jul 12, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telematics for Rental and Leasing Fleets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The introduction of telematics technology in the context of rental and leasing commonly support asset management and stolen vehicle tracking as well as carsharing and pay-per-mile business models. Solutions of the latter type generally enable automotive rental or leasing companies to differentiate their offerings to current and prospective clients. The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and most carmakers today offer telematics services as standard on new vehicles.
Several categories of car telematics applications supported by both aftermarket and OEM telematics systems are today used by car rental and leasing companies. Examples include emergency call and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery (SVT/SVR), vehicle diagnostics, convenience applications and usage-based pricing.
The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and most carmakers today offer telematics services as standard on new vehicles. Several categories of car telematics applications supported by both aftermarket and OEM telematics systems are today used by car rental and leasing companies. Examples include emergency call and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery (SVT/SVR), vehicle diagnostics, convenience applications and usage-based pricing.
The total fleet managed by car rental companies in 2020 was 4.2 million cars worldwide, down 16 percent year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vehicle leasing refers to the leasing of a motor vehicle for a fixed period at an agreed cost.
Key influencers expected to boost the telematics market in this vertical include the connected car trend driven by the vehicle OEMs and related service providers, the emergence of new mobility services and the general electrification trend in the automotive industry. The total number of active OEM and aftermarket telematics devices in use on the European market reached around 2.99 million at the end of 2020. The total installed base in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5 percent to 6.15 million in 2025.
In North America, the total number of OEM and aftermarket telematics devices in use is forecasted to increase from around 2.05 million at the end of 2020 to reach 4.32 million by 2025, representing a CAGR of 16.1 percent. The telematics penetration rate in the total population of rental vehicles in Europe and North America was about 30.2 percent and 48.8 percent respectively in 2020.
The market is still in a relatively early phase with a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. Rental and leasing companies with notable activities within the implementation of telematics include Avis Budget Group, ALD, Alphabet, Donlen, Element, Enterprise, Europcar Mobility Group, Hertz, Sixt, Leaseplan and Wheels. Players in the rental and leasing industry can either develop telematics programs independently or rely on partners to varying degrees.
Several traditional fleet management solution vendors including Webfleet Solutions, Matrix Telematics, Ruptela and PowerFleet have also expanded into this field. Some players specializing in carsharing telematics have broadened their product portfolio to target car rental and leasing companies. Examples of leading carsharing telematics technology vendors include Liberkee, INVERS, Vulog and Convadis.
Automotive OEMs are increasingly taking an active part in the ecosystem by offering OEM telematics services or by utilizing connected car services via its captive rental and leasing companies. Examples include General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, Renault- Nissan-Mitsubishi, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Daimler and Hyundai.
Highlights from the report
- Insights from numerous executive interviews with market-leading companies.
- New data on rental and leasing fleets.
- Comprehensive overview of the rental and leasing telematics value chain.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Case Studies of telematics activities among 20 car rental and leasing companies.
- Detailed profiles of 23 companies that serve the rental and leasing companies.
- Market forecasts by segment and region lasting until 2025.
This report answers the following questions
- What is the current status of the telematics activities among rental and leasing fleets? Which are the leading telematics platform providers?
- How are the vehicle OEMs involved in the ecosystem?
- What technology choices are there for rental and leasing fleet operators?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the uptake of telematics in this market?
- How will the market evolve in Europe and North America?
- How will the carsharing market evolve in Europe and North America?
- How will the telematics-based corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Cars and personal mobility services
1.1 The automotive market in Europe
- Vehicles in use and car density
- New car registrations and leading manufacturers
1.2 The automotive market in North America
- Vehicles in use and car parc density
- New car registrations and leading manufacturers
1.3 Car-based mobility services
1.4 The car rental market
- Car rental operational models
- Car rental seasonality
1.5 The car leasing market
- Financial and full-service lease models
- Second-hand market
2 Rental and leasing telematics solutions
2.1 Introduction to telematics in the rental and leasing industry
2.2 Car telematics infrastructure
- Vehicle segment
- Tracking segment
- Network segment
- Service segment
2.3 Car telematics applications in the rental and leasing segment
- eCall and roadside assistance
- Stolen vehicle tracking
- Usage-based insurance
- Remote control and convenience services
- Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance
- Tire pressure monitoring systems
- Fuel card integration and reporting
- Driving data registration and analysis
- Eco-driving schemes
2.4 Regulatory compliance and reporting
- CSA - Compliance, Safety, Accountability
- Hours-of-Service and electronic logging devices
- Fuel tax reporting
- Other applications
3 Market forecasts and trends
3.1 Market analysis
- Rental and Leasing telematics devices in use in Europe and North America
- Carsharing telematics in Europe and North America
3.2 Value chain analysis
- Automotive industry players
- IT industry players
- Rental and leasing industry players
- Telematics industry players
- Telecom industry players
3.3 Market trends
- Rental and leasing to be increasingly integrated with mobility services
- Electric vehicles to drive telematics adoption
- OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries
- CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care
- Data exchanges make OEM data available to independent service providers
- Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs
- The COVID-19 impact on the rental and leasing telematics market
4 Company profiles and strategies
4.1 Car rental companies
- ACE Rent a Car
- Avis Budget Group
- Enterprise Holdings
- Europcar Mobility Group
- Green Motion
- Hertz
- Sixt Group
- U-Haul
- Virtuo
4.2 Leasing and fleet management companies
- ALD Automotive
- Alphabet
- Arval
- Athlon
- Donlen
- Element Fleet Management
- LeasePlan
- Leasys
- Lex Autolease
- Volkswagen Leasing and EURO-Leasing
- Wheels
4.3 Specialist aftermarket service providers
- Airmax
- CalAmp (LoJack)
- Coastr
- Continental
- Convadis
- Geotab
- IMS (part of Trak Global Group)
- INVERS
- Liberkee (Huf Secure Mobile)
- Matrix Telematics
- Move Mee
- Munic
- Octo Telematics
- OpenFleet
- PowerFleet
- Ridecell
- RentalMatics
- Ruptela
- Targa Telematics
- Vinli
- Vulog
- Webfleet Solutions
- Zubie
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4qh93
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article