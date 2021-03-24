Europe and the USA TV and Video Services Consumer Survey 2020: Viewership is Up, but So is the Risk of Cord Cutting / The Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic / Satisfaction and Churn

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: TV and Video Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of consumers in their use of pay-TV and OTT video services in Europe and the USA. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have significantly accelerated existing trends in video consumption.



This report provides:

New consumer insights derived from 9000 respondents in 9 different countries

Detailed information about consumers' changing use of TV and video services

Insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to the use of pay-TV services

Content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services

Analysis of consumer priorities, preferences and the factors that affect their satisfaction.

Survey data coverage



The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Europe and the USA. They set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected pay-TV churn?

How is the relationship between traditional pay TV and OTT video changing, and what effect has the pandemic had on cord cutting?

Which pay-TV features have the greatest effect on consumer's sense of value for money or satisfaction?

How is service stacking changing?

How much of a problem is account sharing for OTT video services?

How has the launch of Disney+ affected pay-TV and OTT viewership in Europe and the USA ?

Who Should Read this Report

Product managers and strategy teams working for pay-TV providers, operators with pay-TV operations or companies that use video services as a value-added service (VAS) to support their core services.

Marketing executives and product managers for pay-TV providers and operators that are making decisions about TV and video service design and its impact on customer retention.

Strategy teams for pay-TV providers and operators that are assessing the impact of changing viewing habits on their business - in particular the relationship between pay-TV and OTT video services.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Viewership is up, but so is the risk of cord cutting

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic

Satisfaction and churn

Methodology and panel information

About the authors

Countries Covered

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

UK

USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7di2l



