Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to 2026 by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country

Europe augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market reached $4.57 billion in 2018, and will skyrocket to $50.55 billion by 2026.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DAQR

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Vuzix Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3 Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4.1 Market Overview by Component

4.2 Europe AR and VR Hardware Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe AR and VR Software Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 Europe AR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.2.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

5.2.3 Handheld Device

5.3 Europe VR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

5.3.3 Projector & Display Wall



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Gaming 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Entertainment & Media 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Aerospace & Defense 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Healthcare 2015-2026

6.6 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Education 2015-2026

6.7 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.8 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Retail 2015-2026

6.9 Europe Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Europe Consumer AR and VR Market 2015-2026

7.3 Europe Enterprise AR and VR Market 2015-2026



8 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 UK

8.3 France

8.4 Germany

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Russia

8.8 Rest of European Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7r1yd

