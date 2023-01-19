Europe Automatic Identification System Global Market Report 2022: Development of Satellite AIS Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automatic Identification System Market 2021-2031 by Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European automatic identification system (AIS) market was valued at $74.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 4.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.



This 97-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire European automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



Based on Class, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS Base Stations

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Transmitters

Receivers

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Displays

Other Components

By Platform, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel-based Platforms

Onshore-based Platforms

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Fleet Management

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Norway

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Spain , Denmark , and Finland )

Selected Key Players:

CNS Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Exactearth Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Saab AB

True Heading AB

Wartsila OYJ

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Class



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Platform



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application



7 European Market 2021-2031 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape



