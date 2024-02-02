Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Report 2024-2033: Surge in Investments and Funding in Startups for R&D Activities Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market (excluding U.K.) is expected to be valued at $6.6 million, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.47% and reach $44.0 million

The automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market is poised for growth, propelled by technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, widespread deployment of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles, substantial progress in automotive LiDAR research and development (R&D) enhancing system features, and an expected reduction in LiDAR manufacturing costs with the commencement of mass production.



The Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) market is witnessing strong growth due to the increased incorporation of LiDAR technology in autonomous vehicles. Technological advancements in LiDAR systems, particularly in SoCs, are driving innovation in the automotive industry. The region is experiencing a surge in research and development efforts aimed at improving LiDAR features to enhance safety and efficiency in autonomous driving applications.

The widespread utilization of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles further contributes to market expansion. Anticipated reductions in LiDAR manufacturing costs, resulting from mass production, enhance the market's competitiveness. With Europe leading in the adoption of autonomous driving technologies, the Automotive LiDAR SoC market in the region is positioned for sustained growth, providing advanced solutions for the evolving automotive landscape.

Increasing demand for safety and autonomy is pushing the consumption of automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC). Therefore, the automotive LiDAR system-on-chip business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) products available based on vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and robo taxis), propulsion type (electric vehicles, internal combustion engine vehicles), level of autonomy (semi-autonomous, fully autonomous), range type (short-to-medium range LiDAR and medium-to-long range LiDAR), and perception type (2D and 3D, and 4D).

The Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market will be an exponentially growing market holding enormous opportunities for the market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, market developments, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments.

The companies' preferred strategy has been product development and partnerships and collaborations for the mass production of products, which enable them to strengthen their positions in the Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market.



Key players in the Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market analyzed and profiled in the study involve automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers, automotive LiDAR manufacturers, and autonomous vehicle manufacturers.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

