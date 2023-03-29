Europe B2B Ecommerce Market Report 2022-2028: Ease and Adoption of Different Payment Modes Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe B2B Ecommerce Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's report states that the B2B eCommerce market in Europe is estimated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 19.74% in revenue during the forecast years 2022-2028. Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe are considered in the region.



In the United Kingdom, the rising number of digital buyers and strategic initiatives by players are majorly contributing to the market's growth. As per industry sources, the number of digital buyers is expected to soar immensely by 2025, which is expected to influence more businesses to shift to digital platforms. Further, several start-up companies like Hokodo are securing Series B funding, which supports the development of new products. Thus, these factors are anticipated to promote the B2B eCommerce market's growth during the forecast years.



Likewise, the increased internet penetration and initiatives have influenced players to shift towards digital marketplaces in Spain. For instance, the monthly active internet users are anticipated to reach 84% by the end of 2022. Further, the establishment of various business-to-business retail sites led PME Cake to launch two Spanish sites. Such initiatives majorly support the B2B eCommerce market's development across Spain.





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon Inc

Chinaaseantrade.Com

Diy Trade

Ebay Inc

Ec21

Global Sources

Eworldtrade

Flexfire Leds

Flipkart

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.

Kompass

Msc Industrial Direct

Quill Corporation

Thomasnet

