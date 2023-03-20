Europe B2C e-Commerce Market Databook Report 2023 Amazon is Facing Increasing Competition from Regional e-Commerce Players - Forecasts to 2027

Mar 20, 2023, 10:15 ET
B2C Ecommerce market in Europe is expected to grow by 8.55% on annual basis to reach US$1,135.9 billion in 2023.
The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Europe promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.24% during 2023-2027. The B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value in the region will increase from US$1,046.4 billion in 2022 to reach US$1,502.4 billion by 2027.
The European e-commerce sector is projected to record steady growth over the next three to four years, amid the growing presence of global leaders such as Amazon and TikTok in the region. The investment from these leading platforms in the European market will keep driving the competitive landscape from the short to medium-term perspective while providing growth momentum to the regional market.
Although the long-term outlook of the European B2C e-commerce sector remains positive, the industry is projected to face growth resistance due to the rising inflation and surging cost of living from the short-term perspective. Consumers have reduced their spending on retail purchases, resulting in a sharp decline in revenue for retailers and marketplaces in the region, during the 2022 year-end shopping season. This trend is expected to further continue in H1 2023.
Amazon is facing increasing competition from regional e-commerce players in the European market
Over the last few years, Amazon has been expanding its presence in the European market. In October 2022, the firm announced the launch of its e-commerce marketplace for online shoppers in Belgium. With this, the firm is now operating in major Northern European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium. However, its popularity is not evenly dispersed across the region.
Although Amazon has the majority of the market share in France and Germany, its popularity is relatively less in the Netherlands and Belgium markets, where it is competing with domestic players such as Bol.com, Coolblue, and Mediamarkt. For Amazon to increase its market share in the Netherlands and Belgium markets, the publisher expects the firm to make an investment in its infrastructure capabilities over the next few years.
At present, the firm does not have fulfillment centers in the Netherlands, and therefore, it cannot provide same-day or next-day delivery to its Dutch customers. In addition to its investment in infrastructure and logistic capabilities, the firm also needs to onboard more third-party retailers to compete with local players. In the Netherlands, Amazon has fewer sellers onboard compared to over 50,000 registered with Bol.com.
Chinese tech giants are making a bigger push in the European B2C e-commerce market
Over the next three to four years, the European e-commerce industry is projected to record strong growth. To capitalize on the potential growth market, Chinese tech firms are making a bigger push in the European markets.
In 2022, TikTok, one of the leading tech giants in the Chinese e-commerce market, expanded its presence in the European market. The firm launched a fashion online shopping platform If Yooou for shoppers in Europe and is currently shipping products to the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is relying on cross-border e-commerce to capture growth in the European market.
From the short to medium-term perspective, more Chinese tech giants such as Pinduoduo are expected to build their presence in the European markets, as part of their strategy to drive growth in the global e-commerce sector.
German grocery delivery platforms are seeking to narrow losses and achieve profitability in 2023
Grocery and food delivery businesses have been largely affected in 2022 amid the current economic challenges faced by firms. Amid the period of consolidation, there are specific firms that have continued to show strong growth momentum in Germany.
Flink, for instance, recorded €400 million in sales in 2022 and gave tough competition to other European firms such as Gorillas and Cajoo, among others. The revenue has surged five times for the grocery delivery firm over 12 months. This is an indication of the high growth achieved by Flink at a time when the market entered into a period of consolidation. The firm is now targeting to turn profitable in Q4 2023. To achieve its target, Flink might raise another multi-million-dollar funding round from global venture capital and private equity firms in 2023.
As the firm continues its path to profitability, the publisher expects consolidation to continue in the European food and grocery delivery segment, resulting in more mergers and acquisition deals from the short to medium-term perspective.
The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.
