Europe B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022: A $1,564.9 Billion market by 2026 - Online Retailers are Expanding their Luxury Fashion Arm Across Europe

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 -- The "Europe B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report

The B2C market in Europe is expected to grow by 14.96% on an annual basis to reach US$1,010.0 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Europe promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.57% during 2022-2026. The region's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$878.6 billion in 2021 to US$1,564.9 billion by 2026.



Over the last two years, the e-commerce industry in Europe has recorded strong growth across different product categories. While fashion continues to dominate the online shopping trend with more consumers buying clothing and accessories, the lockdown also resulted in the growth of food and medicine delivery services in the country, together with an increasing number of consumers ordering food and medicines from online platforms over the last two years.



While the e-commerce market is expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years, offering personalized and improved customer experience is projected to remain a key growth driver for players in the industry. Consequently, the publisher expects firms to increase their investment in emerging technologies, such as augmented reality, over the next three to four years to provide customers with a more personalized and improved online shopping experience.



Across Europe, Germany is one of the fastest-growing economies and has a dynamic startup-up ecosystem. Moreover, along with the United Kingdom and France, Germany is among the top European performers in the e-commerce industry. These countries together generate 60% of the total e-commerce revenue in Europe.



With the German e-commerce industry expected to record strong growth from the long-term perspective, global e-commerce investors are expected to pump millions of euros into the country.

In June 2022 , Clearco, an e-commerce investor from Canada , announced its launch in Germany . The firm has pledged EUR 500 million to local online businesses. This investment in the domestic e-commerce market will continue to drive the industry growth over the next three to four years.

, Clearco, an e-commerce investor from , announced its launch in . The firm has pledged to local online businesses. This investment in the domestic e-commerce market will continue to drive the industry growth over the next three to four years. The firm has funded over 7,000 e-commerce businesses and has invested over EUR 3 billion as of June 2022 globally. In 2022, the firm also launched in Ireland , announcing an investment of EUR 100 million in the local digital economy.

This investment, along with the funding from other global private equity and venture capital firms in Germany over the subsequent three to four years, is expected to drive the industry's growth.



In the United Kingdom, global players are looking to launch an e-commerce marketplace for consumers while targeting more market share.

According to ParcelHero, a delivery service provider, Walmart could consider launching its online marketplace in the United Kingdom . Notably, Walmart is asking its sellers in the country to sign up for the Walmart marketplace. If Walmart enters the United Kingdom market, it can challenge the dominance of Amazon in the country.

. Notably, Walmart is asking its sellers in the country to sign up for the Walmart marketplace. If Walmart enters the market, it can challenge the dominance of Amazon in the country. According to ParcelHero, approximately 86% of the consumers shop on the Amazon e-commerce marketplace in the United Kingdom . The entry of Walmart into the market will offer consumers more choices and great bargains, further intensifying the competition in the United Kingdom e-commerce industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Innovative French-based e-grocers are expected to launch more in the European market over the next few years



In France, several innovative startups have emerged across different industries in the online food service segment over the last few years. These startups are considering expanding into more European markets over the next few years.

Hors Normes, a Paris -based e-grocer and anti-food waste startup which helps organic farmers and producers to sell their produce directly to consumers when traditional retail channels refuse are expanding into more European markets to reduce food wastage.

-based e-grocer and anti-food waste startup which helps organic farmers and producers to sell their produce directly to consumers when traditional retail channels refuse are expanding into more European markets to reduce food wastage. In July 2022 , the firm raised EUR 7 million to fund its domestic as well as regional expansion. Initially, the firm is planning to invest the capital in its home market, with a planned expansion in five French cities by the end of 2023. However, over the next three to four years, the firm plans to expand into new markets, such as Germany , Spain , and Italy .

, the firm raised to fund its domestic as well as regional expansion. Initially, the firm is planning to invest the capital in its home market, with a planned expansion in five French cities by the end of 2023. However, over the next three to four years, the firm plans to expand into new markets, such as , , and . As of July 2022 , the firm is operational in 125 towns, including Paris , Marseille , and Lyon . It has a user base of 7,000 customers, and through its innovative business model, the firm has helped save 400 tonnes of fruits and vegetables since its launch in 2020.

These innovative business models are expected to gain more traction among investors globally over the next three to four years as the online food service segment continues to grow over the next three to four years.



In 2021, Walmart sold Asda, its subsidiary firm, to the Issa brothers, thereby losing their foothold in the United Kingdom market. However, this move from the second biggest e-commerce player in the United States can help the firm to regain its market share in the United Kingdom.



Online retailers are expanding their luxury fashion arm across Europe, including the United Kingdom



Online retailers in the United Kingdom are launching luxury fashion stores to offer consumers more fashion choices, thereby increasing transaction volume.

In June 2022 , Amazon announced that the firm was launching its Amazon Fashion concept across Europe . Notably, the firm launched the luxury fashion arm in the United States in September 2020 . In addition to its expansion in the United Kingdom , the firm is also expected to launch the Amazon Fashion shopping experience for online shoppers in France , Germany , Spain , and Italy .

With the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon, consumers are expected to receive more choices from established designers such as Elie Saab, among others.



Consequently, players are expected to increase their investment in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, voice search, and virtual reality across the European region.



