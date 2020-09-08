Europe Camping Tent Market Size to Reach Revenues of $1.2 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe camping tent market report.

The Europe camping tent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Europe camping tent market will contribute over 58% absolute growth during 2019-2025. Registering a growth CAGR of over 8%, Europe camping tent market will contribute over $446 million incremental growth during 2019-2025. Germany will continue its market dominance during the forecast period. The UK is expected to witness second highest incremental growth of over $67 after Germany during the forecast period. Among segmentation by material type, polyester is expected to witness highest incremental growth of around $156 million during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, product, capacity, end-users, and distribution

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 32 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/camping-tent-market-europe

Europe Camping Tent Market – Segmentation

In 2019, the tunnel tent segment became the largest category in the Europe camping tent market. The demand for tunnel tents is expected to rise during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of adventure tourists in Europe from both within and outside the region.

camping tent market. The demand for tunnel tents is expected to rise during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of adventure tourists in from both within and outside the region. Family tents contribute a significant sale to the industry due to party and neighborhood camping development. Several sites in Europe have developed luxury camping villages that cater to the specific needs of community buyers. Besides, suppliers focus on convenience, which is expected to lead to innovation.

have developed luxury camping villages that cater to the specific needs of community buyers. Besides, suppliers focus on convenience, which is expected to lead to innovation. The popularity of live music events across Europe is expected to drive the growth of the event organizer segment. The number of overseas visitors coming to the UK for live music has risen in recent years, along with the number of domestic tourists traveling to live music events within the UK.

Europe Camping Tent Market by Material

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Others

Europe Camping Tent Market by Capacity

Family

1-person

2-person

3­­­–4 person

Europe Camping Tent Market by Product

Dome

Tunnel

Geodesic

Others

Europe Camping Tent Market by End-user

Individual

Government & Defense

Event Organizers

Europe Camping Tent Market by Distribution

Online Stores

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Wholesaler/Distributors

Other Retails

Europe Camping Tent Market – Dynamics

Glamping is referred to as luxurious camping that gives customers the convenience of a hotel when looking for natural experiences. The growth in disposable income and the rising need for adequate housing, accessibility, and connected devices are increasing the need for glamping in the European market. Some premium campsites offer extra space and facilities and are built to provide greater customer security. Courtyards, bathtubs, kitchenettes, minibars, outdoor dining, prepared dinners, mood lighting, books and DVDs, and private deck terraces are some of the services provided by leading service providers in the European market. The growing emphasis on improving the efficiency of these accommodation models is enabling vendors to produce new goods and achieve greater market share in the European market. The attractiveness of this segment is encouraging estate farms and various startups to offer glamping opportunities and boost revenues in the European camping tent market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Availability of Technologically Advanced Tents

Sensitivity to Environment

Growth in Nature & Adventure Tourism and Outdoor Activities

Increasing Awareness of Physical Wellbeing

Europe Camping Tent Market – Geography

The rising number of mini-camps in Germany is expected to gain traction in the camping tent industry in Europe during the forecast period. The growing trend of mini-camps that are connected to farms with diversified camping experiences is reaching a broader number of customers by tapping into specialist criteria such as expertise in the countryside. This is expected to fuel the demand for camping tents in Germany. Additionally, increasing sustainable tourism efforts will have a positive impact on the growth of the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/camping-tent-market-europe

Europe Camping Tent Market by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Austria

Norway

Sweden

Netherlands

Switzerland

Belgium

Others

Prominent Vendors

Oase Outdoors

Johnson Outdoor

AMG-Group

The Coleman Company

Other Prominent Vendors

ADL-Tent

Bell Tent

Bharat Tent Manufacturers

Big Agnes

BIGHEAD Glamping Tents

Blacks Outdoor

Boutique Camping

Cabanon

CanvasCamp

Canvas Tent Shop

Dometic

Eco Structures

Gelert

Heimplanet

GO Outdoors

Hilleberg

HUSKY

Jack Wolfskin

King Tents

LuxeTenten (YALA)

M2C Innovation

Mocadazu

MSR Gear

NEMO Equipment

The North Face

Outdoor Revolution

Sai Tents & Exports

Tentickle Tents

Terra Nova Equipment

Trigano MDC

Wildcraft

Zempire Camping Equipment

Explore our IT & media profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence