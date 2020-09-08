Europe Camping Tent Market Size to Reach Revenues of $1.2 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Sep 08, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe camping tent market report.
The Europe camping tent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Europe camping tent market will contribute over 58% absolute growth during 2019-2025.
- Registering a growth CAGR of over 8%, Europe camping tent market will contribute over $446 million incremental growth during 2019-2025.
- Germany will continue its market dominance during the forecast period.
- The UK is expected to witness second highest incremental growth of over $67 after Germany during the forecast period.
- Among segmentation by material type, polyester is expected to witness highest incremental growth of around $156 million during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, product, capacity, end-users, and distribution
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 32 other vendors
Europe Camping Tent Market – Segmentation
- In 2019, the tunnel tent segment became the largest category in the Europe camping tent market. The demand for tunnel tents is expected to rise during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of adventure tourists in Europe from both within and outside the region.
- Family tents contribute a significant sale to the industry due to party and neighborhood camping development. Several sites in Europe have developed luxury camping villages that cater to the specific needs of community buyers. Besides, suppliers focus on convenience, which is expected to lead to innovation.
- The popularity of live music events across Europe is expected to drive the growth of the event organizer segment. The number of overseas visitors coming to the UK for live music has risen in recent years, along with the number of domestic tourists traveling to live music events within the UK.
Europe Camping Tent Market by Material
- Nylon
- Polyester
- Cotton
- Others
Europe Camping Tent Market by Capacity
- Family
- 1-person
- 2-person
- 3–4 person
Europe Camping Tent Market by Product
- Dome
- Tunnel
- Geodesic
- Others
Europe Camping Tent Market by End-user
- Individual
- Government & Defense
- Event Organizers
Europe Camping Tent Market by Distribution
- Online Stores
- Specialty Sporting Goods Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Wholesaler/Distributors
- Other Retails
Europe Camping Tent Market – Dynamics
Glamping is referred to as luxurious camping that gives customers the convenience of a hotel when looking for natural experiences. The growth in disposable income and the rising need for adequate housing, accessibility, and connected devices are increasing the need for glamping in the European market. Some premium campsites offer extra space and facilities and are built to provide greater customer security. Courtyards, bathtubs, kitchenettes, minibars, outdoor dining, prepared dinners, mood lighting, books and DVDs, and private deck terraces are some of the services provided by leading service providers in the European market. The growing emphasis on improving the efficiency of these accommodation models is enabling vendors to produce new goods and achieve greater market share in the European market. The attractiveness of this segment is encouraging estate farms and various startups to offer glamping opportunities and boost revenues in the European camping tent market.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Availability of Technologically Advanced Tents
- Sensitivity to Environment
- Growth in Nature & Adventure Tourism and Outdoor Activities
- Increasing Awareness of Physical Wellbeing
Europe Camping Tent Market – Geography
The rising number of mini-camps in Germany is expected to gain traction in the camping tent industry in Europe during the forecast period. The growing trend of mini-camps that are connected to farms with diversified camping experiences is reaching a broader number of customers by tapping into specialist criteria such as expertise in the countryside. This is expected to fuel the demand for camping tents in Germany. Additionally, increasing sustainable tourism efforts will have a positive impact on the growth of the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period.
Europe Camping Tent Market by Geography
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Austria
- Norway
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Others
Prominent Vendors
- Oase Outdoors
- Johnson Outdoor
- AMG-Group
- The Coleman Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- ADL-Tent
- Bell Tent
- Bharat Tent Manufacturers
- Big Agnes
- BIGHEAD Glamping Tents
- Blacks Outdoor
- Boutique Camping
- Cabanon
- CanvasCamp
- Canvas Tent Shop
- Dometic
- Eco Structures
- Gelert
- Heimplanet
- GO Outdoors
- Hilleberg
- HUSKY
- Jack Wolfskin
- King Tents
- LuxeTenten (YALA)
- M2C Innovation
- Mocadazu
- MSR Gear
- NEMO Equipment
- The North Face
- Outdoor Revolution
- Sai Tents & Exports
- Tentickle Tents
- Terra Nova Equipment
- Trigano MDC
- Wildcraft
- Zempire Camping Equipment
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence