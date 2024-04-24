Europe Camping Tents Market to Gear Up with $1.5 Billion Revenue by 2029 - Revolutionary Smart Features Transforming the Outdoor Experience - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight research report, the Europe camping tent market is growing at a CAGR of 8.29% during 2023-2029.

Europe Camping Tents Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

The Europe Camping Tents Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $1.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 8.29 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

Consumers across Europe are progressively gravitating towards camping tent designs, prioritizing lightweight and portability. This inclination underscores a desire for seamless outdoor experiences, where the ease of transportation becomes a paramount consideration. The market responds by offering innovative designs that provide shelter and align with the contemporary demand for hassle-free and convenient camping solutions.

Camping tents in Europe are entering a new era with the integration of smart technologies. Features like built-in solar panels, LED lighting, and connectivity options are becoming increasingly common. This technological evolution caters to the preferences of tech-savvy outdoor enthusiasts who seek enhanced comfort and convenience during their camping experiences. The marriage of nature and technology in camping tents reflects the broader trend of smart innovations permeating various aspects of modern life.

Germany to Lead the Market with more than $380 Million by 2029

In Germany, people love doing stuff outdoors, so there's a big market for outdoor gear. They've got all kinds of tents for different activities like hiking and climbing. One company, Jack Wolfskin, makes tents for all sorts of outdoor adventures. German tent makers are good at making tents with cool features. They use fancy materials to keep you warm and even have smart technology in some tents. Heimplanet makes this tent called the Cave, which inflates and has smart features. They also care about the environment, making tents with recyclable stuff and using eco-friendly methods. One tent, the Nordisk Telemark 2.2 LW, is super eco-friendly.

Many people in Germany like RV camping, so they make tents that work well with RVs. Some tents, like the Outwell Milestone Pace Air, connect to RVs and have inflatable parts. And there's Outwell Scenic Road 250, which connects to vehicles and looks like a dome.

New Product Innovation

In 2023, Outwell introduced the Outtex® 6000 Endurance RS fabric, featuring a double wall ripstop for exceptional strength and a 6,000 hydrostatic head for weather endurance. This fabric becomes the material of choice in their Superior Air tents, showcasing resilience in extreme weather conditions. The impact on the market suggests a shift towards emphasizing material strength and weather resistance. Market players should consider investing in advanced fabric technologies to compete effectively and meet consumer expectations for tents that withstand various weather challenges.

In 2023, Robens introduced the Cobra Stone 5, a free-standing dome tent designed for versatility and ease of use, with full standing height throughout. This tent addresses the changing needs of adventurers, offering multiple options for dealing with varying weather conditions. The impact on the market suggests a demand for versatile and adaptable tent designs. Market players should consider incorporating similar features into their product lines, emphasizing ease of setup and adaptability to diverse outdoor activities.

Vendor Insights

High Peak has been a stalwart in the European camping gear market since its establishment in 1984. Headquartered in Schwalmtal, Germany , the company has forged a reputation for crafting high-quality tents, sleeping bags, mats, and a diverse array of camping accessories tailored to demands for various outdoor activities. High Peak stands out as one of Europe's leading suppliers of camping equipment, particularly dominating the German, Austrian, and Swiss markets. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has solidified its standing in the competitive landscape of the camping industry.

, the company has forged a reputation for crafting high-quality tents, sleeping bags, mats, and a diverse array of camping accessories tailored to demands for various outdoor activities. High Peak stands out as one of leading suppliers of camping equipment, particularly dominating the German, Austrian, and Swiss markets. The company's commitment to quality and innovation has solidified its standing in the competitive landscape of the camping industry. NEMO Equipment, a renowned outdoor equipment company, specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality camping gear, including tents, sleeping pads, and shelters. Founded in 2002, NEMO Equipment has made significant strides in the industry. While their headquarters are in Dover, New Hampshire , and the US, their products have a global reach, including Europe . Its commitment to innovation and quality has earned it accolades, and its gear is trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Whether embarking on a European camping adventure or exploring any other wilderness, its tents are designed to enhance your outdoor experience.

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Dome Tunnel Geodesic Others

Material Nylon Polyester Cotton Others

Capacity 1-4 person 5-8 person 9-12 person Above 12 persons



End-users

Individual Government & Defences Event Organizers



Region Germany The UK France Italy Spain Austria Norway Sweden Netherlands Switzerland Belgium The Rest of Europe



