Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2021-2026: Opportunities in CMO Offering Vector-Manufacturing Services Robust Cell & Gene Therapy Pipeline Increase In Strategic Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report



The Europe cell and gene therapy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2021-2026.



The global cell and gene therapy market is observing significant mergers and acquisition activities, product sales, and new market authorizations. In 2026, the market is expected to grow almost four times more than the current value, with new product approvals expected annually.



Although initial product approvals have been for relatively small patient groups, the significant pipeline of cell & gene therapy studies for diseases such as hemophilia and various forms of blindness will significantly expand. In addition, the Europe market is witnessing steady growth due to the increased availability of funds from several public and private institutes.



There is increased support from regulatory bodies for product approvals and fast-track product designations, which encourage vendors to manufacture products at a fast rate. Moreover, with over 237 regenerative medicines companies headquartered in Europe, the region is seen as the favorite destination for cell and gene therapy manufacturing.



Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation



The Europe cell and gene therapy market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, application, geography. A high potential to treat several chronic diseases, which cannot be effectively treated/cured through conventional methods otherwise, is propelling the growth of gene therapies. Gene therapies are regarded as a potential revolution in the health sciences and pharmaceutical fields.



The number of clinical trials investigating gene therapies is increasing in Europe, despite the limited number of products that have successfully reached the market. However, gene therapies show slow progress and promising prospect in terms of treatments. High support from regulatory bodies to commercialize these products and make them affordable to patients is another important factor contributing the market growth.



Delivering cell and gene therapies requires specialized facilities, capabilities, and clinician skills. Therefore, manufacturers are working in tandem with chosen treatment centers (hospitals) to establish the protocols and procedures necessary to receive the product and therapies. While cell therapies represent a paradigm shift in the treatment of several incurable, chronic diseases, with durable responses and long-term disease control measures, hospitals appear an ideal location to carry out these procedures.



Hospitals are growing at a significant rate due to the increasing target population in Europe. Tier-I hospitals are proving to be sought-after network partners for cell and gene therapy developers. They tend to be in major population centers, have adequate financial and personnel resources, and value the prestige that comes with being the first movers in an innovative treatment area.



Oncology accounted for a share of over 30% in 2020. While cancer treatments have evolved and undergone massive developments in recent years, it continues to be one of the deadliest diseases confronted by humans. Traditional cancer therapies have a curative effect in the short term; however, they have side effects, thereby decreasing the patient's quality of life.



Cell and gene therapies for certain types of cancers have been promising results. The chimeric antigen receptor- (CAR-) T cell therapy is one of the most recent innovative immunotherapies and is rapidly evolving. CAR-T cell therapies are developing rapidly, and many clinical trials have been established on a global scale, which has high commercial potential for the treatment of cancer.



Immunotherapies based on CAR-T cells go one step further, engineering the T cells themselves to enhance the natural immune response against a specific tumor antigen. CAR-T clinical trials have shown high remission rates, up to 94%, in severe forms of blood cancer, thereby increasing the market growth.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, and Organogenesis are the leading players in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players on account of the presence of a large pool of target patient population with chronic diseases such as cancer, wound disorders, diabetic foot ulcer, CVDs, and other genetic disorders. Recent approvals have prompted an unprecedented expansion among vendors. While a few vendors are opting for in-house production of cell and gene therapies, a substantial number of vendors are preferring third-party service providers, including CMOs.



Prominent Vendors

Novartis

Spark Therapeutics

Amgen

Gilead Sciences

Organogenesis

Other Prominent Vendors

APAC Biotech

AVITA Medical

bluebird bio

CHIESI Farmaceutici

CollPlant

CO.DON

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Medipost

NuVasive

Nipro

Orchard Therapeutics

RMS Regenerative Medical System

Orthocell

Osiris Therapeutics

Sibino GeneTech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Terumo

Vericel

Emerging Investigational Vendors In Europe

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AgenTus Therapeutics

Autolus

Cellecits

Celyad

CombiGene

EUKARYS

Freeline Therapeutics

Innoskel

PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd

SparingVision

uniQure

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-Users

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 CMO Offering Vector-Manufacturing Services

8.2 Robust Cell & Gene Therapy Pipeline

8.3 Increase In Strategic Acquisitions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Regulatory Support For Cell And Gene Therapy Market

9.2 Increasing Demand For CAR-T Therapy In Europe

9.3 Product Launches And Approvals



10 Market Restraints

10.1 COVID-19 Impact on Cell And Gene Therapy Products

10.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure for Cell & Gene Therapy Products

10.3 Limitations of Gene Therapy Products



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Cell Therapy

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Gene Therapy

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Oncology

13.4 Dermatology

13.5 Musculoskeletal

13.6 Others



14 End-Users

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Cancer Care Centers

14.5 Wound Care Centers

14.6 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/823a3l







Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

