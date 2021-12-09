Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.9 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe cell and gene therapy market report.

The Europe cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Insights:

Advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP)/regenerative medicine is one of the active spaces in this new trend. By 2017, EMA received around 18 marketing authorization applications since the ATMP regulation came into force in 2009. The number increased further over the last three years in Europe as many vendors are actively conducting clinical trials for various cell and gene therapy products. The market is expected to be almost 4 times its current value by 2026, with new product approvals expected every year. Novartis continuously focuses on new product approvals, new product launches in the market, like approval for Kymriah and securing the approval of Zolgensma to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The market in Europe is the best place for manufacturing cell and gene therapy products. More than 237 regenerative medicines companies are headquartered in Europe . Nearly a quarter of global regenerative medicine therapeutic developers are headquartered in Europe . In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for a major share of 30.34% in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. At present, more than 60 companies in Europe are specialized in cell therapy and are introducing cell therapy products.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 21 other vendors, and 13 emerging investigational vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-cell-gene-therapy-market-size-analysis

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Product

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by End-user

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Application

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Geography

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe cell and gene therapy market during the forecast period:

CMOs Offering Vector Manufacturing Services for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

Robust Cell & Gene Therapies in the Pipeline

Increase in Strategic Acquisitions

Regulatory Support for Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Vendor Landscape

Many regional vendors are also investing in the new therapy products in Europe. Many regional and local companies are posing a threat to global players due to their innovative and cost-effective products and technologies. This indicates that the market offers tremendous growth opportunities both for existing and future/emerging players. This is due to the presence of a large pool of target patient population with chronic diseases such as cancer, wound management, DFUs, CVDs, and other genetic diseases. The major players are focusing on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the cell and gene therapy market and to gain access to commercially launched products. They are also focusing on market expansion in existing and new markets to cater to the needs of a growing customer base, widen their product portfolios, and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-cell-gene-therapy-market-size-analysis

Prominent Vendors

Novartis

Spark Therapeutics

Amgen

Gilead Sciences

Organogenesis

Other Prominent Vendors

APAC Biotech

AVITA Medical

bluebird bio

CHIESI Farmaceutici

CollPlant

CO.DON

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Medipost

NuVasive

Nipro

Orchard Therapeutics

RMS Regenerative Medical System

Orthocell

Osiris Therapeutics

Sibino GeneTech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Terumo

Vericel

Emerging Investigational Vendors In Europe

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AgenTus Therapeutics

Autolus

Cellecits

Celyad

CombiGene

EUKARŸS

Freeline Therapeutics

Innoskel

PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd

SparingVision

uniQure

Explore our healthcare and lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence