Europe Chlorella Market Forecast to 2030 - Chlorella Powder Dominates the Market with Strong Coloring Properties and Health Benefits

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Chlorella Market by Cultivation Method, Product, Source, Application, Distribution Channel - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Chlorella Market is projected to reach $240.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the Europe chlorella market is projected to reach 14,939.8 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by the development of innovative chlorella food and beverage products, people's inclination towards health, wellness, and a protein-rich diet, and the growing nutraceuticals industry, growing vegetarianism.
Moreover, the growing demand for chlorella extracts is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the Europe chlorella market. However, the risk of contamination, high production cost, and complex production of algae products restrain the growth of this market.
Report Highlights
- Heterotrophic cultivation segment projected to register higher CAGR due to benefits such as higher productivity, lower contamination risk, low water consumption, and excellent biomass purity. However, higher costs limit its adoption.
- Powder segment expected to account for the largest market share in 2023, driven by increasing usage as a coloring agent, demand from health-conscious consumers, and its ability to remove heavy metal and ash content from the body.
- Nutraceuticals segment anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2023, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, growing demand for functional foods, and chlorella's ability to balance the body and regulate immune effects.
- Business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution channel projected to register higher CAGR, driven by the growing vegan population, rising disposable income, preference for personalization, convenience, and online shopping trends.
- Germany expected to lead the Europe chlorella market in 2023, driven by a growing vegetarian population, increased awareness of health and environmental impacts of conventional meat, and technological advancements in chlorella production.
- The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in this market in the last three to four years.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of cultivation method, product, source, application, distribution channel and region/country?
- What is the size of the Europe chlorella market, and at what CAGR is this market projected to grow during 2023-2030?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe chlorella market?
- Who are the major players in the Europe chlorella market?
- How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the Europe chlorella market?
- What are the recent developments in the Europe chlorella market?
- What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?
Market Insights
Drivers
- Development of Innovative Chlorella F&B Products
- Inclination Towards Health & Wellness Trends
- Growing Nutraceuticals Industry
- Growing Vegetarianism
- Growing Inclination Towards a Protein-Rich Diet
Restraints
- Risk of Contamination
- High Production Cost
- Complex Production of Algae Products
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Chlorella Extracts
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
- Overview
- Inputs/Suppliers
- Cultivation and Processing
- Packaging, Storage, and Logistics
- Distribution Channels (B2B & B2C)
- Algae-Based Product Formulators and Consumers
Nutritional Profile of Chlorella
- Recommended Daily Intake of Chlorella Nutraceutical Products
Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
- E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)
- C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd (China)
- YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)
- JIANGSHAN COMP SPIRULINA CO.,LTD (China)
- DAESANG Corporation (Korea)
- Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. China)
- Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (TCMC) (Taiwan)
- AlgoSource (France)
- Bluetec Naturals CO. Ltd. (China)
- Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Euglena Co Ltd) (Japan)
- Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)
- Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)
- Far East Microalgae Industries
- Co. Ltd.(FEMICO) (Taiwan)
- Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd. (FEBICO) (Taiwan)
- Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. (Portugal)
- Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)
- Necton S.A. (Portugal)
- BlueBioTech Group (Germany)
- Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)
- Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. (China)
- Reed Mariculture Inc. (U.S.)
- Vedan Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)
- Phycom BV (Netherlands)
- TAIWAN WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. (Taiwan)
- Gong Bih Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Astaxa GmbH (Germany).
Scope of the report
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Cultivation Method
- Autotrophic Cultivation
- Open Pond Autotrophic Cultivation
- Closed Pond Autotrophic Cultivation
- Heterotrophic Cultivation
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Product
- Powder
- Tablets
- Extract
- Capsules
- Other Chlorella Products
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Source
- Chlorella Vulgaris
- Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana
- Other Sources
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Application
- Nutraceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
- Other Applications
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Distribution Channel
- Business-to-Business (B2B)
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
- Offline Channel
- Online Channel
Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Geography
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
