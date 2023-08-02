Europe Chlorella Market Forecast to 2030 - Chlorella Powder Dominates the Market with Strong Coloring Properties and Health Benefits

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Chlorella Market by Cultivation Method, Product, Source, Application, Distribution Channel - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Chlorella Market is projected to reach $240.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the Europe chlorella market is projected to reach 14,939.8 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the development of innovative chlorella food and beverage products, people's inclination towards health, wellness, and a protein-rich diet, and the growing nutraceuticals industry, growing vegetarianism.

Moreover, the growing demand for chlorella extracts is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the Europe chlorella market. However, the risk of contamination, high production cost, and complex production of algae products restrain the growth of this market.



Report Highlights

Heterotrophic cultivation segment projected to register higher CAGR due to benefits such as higher productivity, lower contamination risk, low water consumption, and excellent biomass purity. However, higher costs limit its adoption.

Powder segment expected to account for the largest market share in 2023, driven by increasing usage as a coloring agent, demand from health-conscious consumers, and its ability to remove heavy metal and ash content from the body.

Nutraceuticals segment anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2023, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, growing demand for functional foods, and chlorella's ability to balance the body and regulate immune effects.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution channel projected to register higher CAGR, driven by the growing vegan population, rising disposable income, preference for personalization, convenience, and online shopping trends.

Germany expected to lead the Europe chlorella market in 2023, driven by a growing vegetarian population, increased awareness of health and environmental impacts of conventional meat, and technological advancements in chlorella production.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in this market in the last three to four years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of cultivation method, product, source, application, distribution channel and region/country?

What is the size of the Europe chlorella market, and at what CAGR is this market projected to grow during 2023-2030?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe chlorella market?

Who are the major players in the Europe chlorella market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the Europe chlorella market?

What are the recent developments in the Europe chlorella market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Market Insights



Drivers

Development of Innovative Chlorella F&B Products

Inclination Towards Health & Wellness Trends

Growing Nutraceuticals Industry

Growing Vegetarianism

Growing Inclination Towards a Protein-Rich Diet

Restraints

Risk of Contamination

High Production Cost

Complex Production of Algae Products

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Chlorella Extracts

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Overview

Inputs/Suppliers

Cultivation and Processing

Packaging, Storage, and Logistics

Distribution Channels (B2B & B2C)

Algae-Based Product Formulators and Consumers

Nutritional Profile of Chlorella

Recommended Daily Intake of Chlorella Nutraceutical Products

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

E.I.D. - Parry ( India ) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) ( India )

) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) ( ) C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd ( China )

) YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) ( China )

GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) ( ) JIANGSHAN COMP SPIRULINA CO.,LTD ( China )

) DAESANG Corporation (Korea)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. China )

) Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (TCMC) ( Taiwan )

) AlgoSource ( France )

) Bluetec Naturals CO. Ltd. ( China )

) Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Euglena Co Ltd) ( Japan )

) Sun Chlorella Corporation ( Japan )

) Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd ( China )

) Far East Microalgae Industries

Co. Ltd.(FEMICO) ( Taiwan )

) Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd. (FEBICO) ( Taiwan )

) Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. ( Portugal )

) Aliga Microalgae ( Denmark )

) Necton S.A. ( Portugal )

) BlueBioTech Group ( Germany )

) Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd ( China )

) Pond Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. ( China )

) Reed Mariculture Inc. (U.S.)

Vedan Biotechnology Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Phycom BV ( Netherlands )

) TAIWAN WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. ( Taiwan )

WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. ( ) Gong Bih Enterprise Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Astaxa GmbH ( Germany ).

Scope of the report

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Cultivation Method

Autotrophic Cultivation

Open Pond Autotrophic Cultivation

Closed Pond Autotrophic Cultivation

Heterotrophic Cultivation

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Product

Powder

Tablets

Extract

Capsules

Other Chlorella Products

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Source

Chlorella Vulgaris

Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana

Other Sources

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Europe Chlorella Market Assessment, by Geography

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

