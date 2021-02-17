Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, Associated British Foods, Merck, Tereos, Sunar Misir, & Mosselman

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by End-use, by Downstream Opportunities, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe, CIS and Middle East and North Africa Sorbitol market size is expected to reach USD 568.4 million by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Ascending product utilization in the production of a variety of food and beverage products, such as chocolates, candies, and fruit juice, is projected to boost the growth of the market.



Sorbitol is gaining high demand as a useful constituent in dietary foods and beverages, wherein it acts as an effective sugar substitute on account of its low-calorie content. Significant benefits such as reduced calorie value, protection against tooth decay, and usefulness as an alternative to sugar for diabetic people are essential factors for industry expansion.



Regulatory support intended for the fortification of sorbitol in numerous food products is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Low manufacturing cost owing to economies of scale achieved by the major manufacturers, coupled with increasing consumption of functional foods, is expected to open new opportunities for the market. The rising demand for substitutes such as xylitol, maltitol, and other sweeteners in dietary supplements is expected to be a restraining factor for the market.



Advancements in nutrition and technology, growing consumer inclination toward improved health and longevity, and increasing frequency of exercising in modern lifestyles are major factors expected to contribute to augmented consumption of fiber-rich, organic, and gluten-free food. This trend is expected to boost the consumption of sorbitol in the production of fiber-rich and gluten-free food products, thereby driving the market.



Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the food end-use segment held the largest share in 2019 on account of rising consumer awareness regarding health risks associated with the synthetically derived ingredients used in the manufacturing of personal care products.

The dietary supplement application segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of its growing demand to cure various ailments caused due to vitamin as well as nutritional deficiencies, which is expected to drive the demand for sorbitol .

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for sorbitol as a replacement for sugar and sugar derived-products as it prevents excessive charring in processed meat products.

is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for sorbitol as a replacement for sugar and sugar derived-products as it prevents excessive charring in processed meat products. In July 2019 , Cargill Inc. announced the investment of USD 200 million in the renovation and expansion of its production site in Krefeld, Germany . This investment is aimed at boosting the wheat starch and sweetener capacity of the company.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1. Corn

3.2.2. Manufacturing trends

3.2.2.1. Sales channel analysis

3.2.2.2. Direct to consumer

3.2.3. Distributors

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Growing food & beverages industry

3.3.1.2. Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Threat of substitution from other low-calorie sweeteners

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.3.1. Intense competition for raw materials

3.4. Business Environment Analysis: Europe, CIS and Middle East & Africa Sorbitol Market

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. Industry Analysis - PESTEL

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Liquid

4.3. Crystal



Chapter 5. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Oral Care

5.3. Dietary Supplement

5.4. Diabetic & Dietetic Food and Beverage

5.5. Surfactant



Chapter 6. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Personal Care

6.3. Chemical

6.4. Food

6.5. Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 7. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Downstream Opportunities Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Downstream Opportunities Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Ethylene Glycol

7.3. Propylene Glycol

7.4. Glycerol

7.5. Isosorbide



Chapter 8. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market ranking

9.3.2. Public companies SWOT

9.3.2.1. Strength

9.3.2.2. Weakness

9.3.2.3. Opportunity

9.3.2.4. Threat



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Strategic Initiatives

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres.

Associated British Foods plc

Merck KGaA

Tereos SCA

Sunar Misir

Mosselman s.a.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0puwj



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

