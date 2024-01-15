Europe Cislunar Infrastructure Market Report: Focus on European Space Agency (ESA), German Space Agency (DLR), Roscosmos, U.K. Space Agency, Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) & Thales Alenia Space

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cislunar Infrastructure Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cislunar infrastructure market is estimated to reach $5.01 billion by 2033 from $1.19 billion in 2022, at a growth rate of 12.80% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market for cislunar infrastructure in Europe is expanding as a result of growing interest from space agencies, commercial enterprises, and international partnerships. Thanks to improvements in reusable launch vehicle reliability and propulsion technology, the sector has experienced significant growth. Reliability in communication networks and the increasing need for in-space transportation solutions are being addressed by major stakeholders.

To facilitate long-term lunar expeditions, scientific research, and prospective future space trips to other planets, the building of cislunar infrastructure - including dwellings, lunar landers, and resource extraction systems - is vital. This infrastructure enables safe operations, effective resource usage, and integration with current space assets and networks by addressing the particular problems and requirements of the cislunar environment.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Demand for Lunar Resources
  • Strategic Importance of Cislunar Space

Challenges

  • Cislunar Regulations
  • Challenges in Energy Collection and Distribution for Cislunar Infrastructure Requirements
  • Constraints in International Partnership

Opportunities

  • Need for Situational Awareness and Communications Infrastructure
  • Inter-Orbital Transportation and Cislunar Surface Transportation
  • Requirement for On-Orbit Servicing

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology

  • Propulsion Systems
  • Communication Systems (Relay Satellites)
  • Space Stations
  • In-Space Transportation Vehicles

Segmentation by Region

  • Europe - France, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Europe is the highest-growing market among all the regions registering a CAGR of 12.80%. Europe is anticipated to gain traction in terms of cislunar infrastructure developments owing to the presence of a large number of cislunar infrastructure players and multiple international collaborations. Europe Space Agency (ESA) is a key collaborative partner in all the major cislunar infrastructure developments, including NASA's Artemis program, Roscosmos's Luna program, and China's International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program.

The key cislunar infrastructure players present and operating in Europe are:

  • European Space Agency (ESA)
  • German Space Agency (DLR)
  • Roscosmos
  • U.K. Space Agency
  • Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA)
  • Thales Alenia Space

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for Europe cislunar infrastructure market?
  • Who are the key participants focusing on infrastructure development in the cislunar space, and how many missions are anticipated over the forecast period 2023-2033?
  • How much revenue is expected to be generated through the various verticals of the cislunar infrastructure ecosystem development over the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Cislunar Infrastructure Market: Overview
1.1.2 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs
1.1.2.1 NASA's Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway
1.1.2.2 ESA's Moonlight Initiative
1.1.2.3 ULA Cislunar-1000
1.1.2.4 China National Space Administration's (CNSA) International Lunar Research Station (ILRS)
1.1.2.5 CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP)
1.1.3 Startups and Investment Landscape
1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.5 Value Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Demand for Lunar Resources
1.2.1.2 Strategic Importance of Cislunar Space
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Cislunar Regulations
1.2.2.2 Challenges in Energy Collection and Distribution for Cislunar Infrastructure Requirements
1.2.2.3 Constraints in International Partnership
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Need for Situational Awareness and Communications Infrastructure
1.2.5.2 Inter-Orbital Transportation and Cislunar Surface Transportation
1.2.5.3 Requirement for On-Orbit Servicing

2 Europe
2.1 Cislunar Infrastructure Market (by Region)
2.2 Europe
2.2.3 Europe (by Country)
2.2.3.1 France
2.2.3.2 U.K.
2.2.3.3 Rest-of-Europe

3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Key Player Profiles


