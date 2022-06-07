Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 4,796.5 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Europe cleanroom consumables market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,056.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Cleanroom Consumables Market:

Key trends in the market include market players focusing on growth strategies such as product launches and approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a major global supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services announced the launch of its first-ever GMP- and cleanroom-compatible CO2 incubator. This CO2 incubator combines optimal cell growth capabilities with cleanroom compatibility, effectively.

Key Market Takeaways:

Europe cleanroom consumables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period due to increase in inorganic strategies by key players such as acquisition, which is expected to drive the Europe cleanroom consumables market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Ansell Limited, an Australia-based company, which manufactures protective industrial and medical gloves, acquired Nitritex Limited, a U.K.- based manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables. Nitritex Limited manufactures a wide range of sterile and non-sterile consumables products including disposable gloves, garments, goggles, face masks, and accessories.

Among product type, gloves segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the Europe cleanroom consumables market in 2022, owing to increasing hospital admissions and rising number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to the surgical procedures statistics data by the Eurostat November 2019, number of surgeries performed in hospital settings in U.K. include 382,000 cataract surgery, 765,000 Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty, 563,000 Appendectomy, 330,000 Cholecystectomy, 120,000 Caesarean section, and 520,000 hip replacement surgeries.

On the basis of country, Germany is estimated to exhibit higher CAGR in the Europe cleanroom consumables market over the forecast period due to increasing number of intensive care beds in Germany, which requires cleanroom consumables in larger quantity. For instance, according to the provisional results from the Federal Statistical Office, a federal authority of Germany, in the pandemic year of 2020, the number of intensive care beds in hospitals located in German increased by roughly 5% (or 1,400) year on year to about 27,000.

Key players operating in the Europe cleanroom consumables market are Berkshire Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Ansell Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Helapet, Steris Plc., and VWR International, LLC. (Avantor).

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe cleanroom consumables market, By Product Type:



Cleanroom Apparels



Coveralls





Frocks





Shoe Covers





Bouffants





Sleeves





Pants





Face Masks





Hoods



Cleaning Products



Cleanroom Mops





Buckets





Wringers





Cleaning Chemicals





Others



Cleanroom Stationery



Papers





Notebooks





Adhesive Pads





Binders





Others



Wipers



Dry





Wet



Gloves



Adhesive Mats

Europe cleanroom consumables market, By End User:



Research Laboratories



Pharmaceutical Industry



Biotechnological Industry



Medical Device Industry



Others

Europe cleanroom consumables market, By Country:

Belgium



Netherlands



Germany



Switzerland



France



Ireland



Denmark



Rest of Europe

