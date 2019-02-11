Europe Cleanroom Technology Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Demand in Seminars, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Devices Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The European cleanroom technology market is forecasted to generate $1,701.8 million revenue by 2023, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of conferences, seminars, and events for cleanroom technology, growing infectious diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

The different types of products available in the European cleanroom technology market are cleanroom consumables and equipment. The market for cleanroom consumables is expected to observe faster growth, witnessing a CAGR of more than 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of these products to maintain aseptic environment in various industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices; hospitals; and research laboratories.

On the basis of construction, the European cleanroom technology market is categorized into standard, hardwall, softwall, and pass-through cleanrooms. Hardwall cleanrooms is expected to be the fastest growing category in this market, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to increasing research and development (R&D) of pharmaceuticals in the region, which involves the use of hardwall cleanrooms, specifically designed for research activities.

Among the various end users, pharmaceutical industry is expected to register the fastest growth in the European cleanroom technology market, during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing investment in pharmaceutical research activities. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the pharmaceutical industry in the region invested $41,822.4 million (35,000 million) in R&D in 2016, which in turn boosted the market for cleanroom consumables and equipment in the region.

The cleanroom technology market in France is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of market players offering cleanroom technology solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising initiatives by healthcare organizations for the use of cleanroom consumables and equipment in the country.

Growing pharmaceutical and medical devices industries are also propelling the growth of the French cleanroom technology market. According to the MedTech Europe, France was the second largest medical devices market in Europe in 2015, which further increased the production of different types of medical devices. Thus, growing healthcare industry is expected to boost the demand for cleanroom consumables and equipment in the French market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries generate huge demand for cleanroom technology products. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, such as vaccines, injections, biologics, and ointments, need to be prepared in an environment that is free from microbes and particulates. Cleanroom offers suitable environmental conditions by lowering the level of pollutants, such as dust, chemical vapors, microbes, and aerosol particles.

According to the EFPIA, pharmaceutical production worth $337,825 (250,000) million was reported in Europe, in 2016. Increasing production and research activities in pharmaceutical industry are expected to boost the market demand for cleanroom technology to provide aseptic areas for the manufacturing and development of pharmaceutical products.

With the increasing demand of cleanroom technology products from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries, market players are coming up with new products and constructing cleanrooms with advanced cleanroom consumables and equipment.

For instance, German-based players, such as ZIEHL-ABEGG SE, decontam GmbH, and FlktGroup Holding GmbH are developing new and innovative cleanroom consumables and equipment to meet the growing demand in the European cleanroom technology market.

