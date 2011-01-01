Europe CO Sensors Market, 2023 By Type of System, End-Use, Sampling System, Number of Gases Detected, Technology and Geography
The "Europe Co Sensors Market: Europe CO Sensors Market, By Type of system, End-Use; By Sampling System, By Number of Gases Detected, By Technology and By Geography - Forecast 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explains the CO sensors market for European region which is segmented on the basis of type of system, end-use, sampling system, technology, number of gases and geography.
This report gives detailed information about the product value chain right from the beginning till end-use. The market is analyzed based on the key attributes such as the power in the hands of producers and consumers, analysis on the degree of competition, and threats from substitutes and new entrants. The study includes the demand of this particular market on a country level scale for a seven year period of 2017-2023.
The key players profiled in this report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Corporation, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EUROPE CO SENSORS-MARKET OVERVIEW
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Scope
1.3. Stakeholders
2. EUROPE CO SENSORS-EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.1.1. Comprehensive Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.2.1. Competitor Benchmarking
3.2.2. Competitor Financial Analysis
3.2.3. Patent Analysis
3.2.4. End-User Profiling
4. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET FORCES
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Constraints
4.3. Market Challenges
4.4. Attractiveness of the CO Sensors Industry
5. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- STRATEGIC ANALYSIS
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.2.1. Influencing Factor Analysis
5.2.2. Forecast of Prices
5.3. Opportunity Analysis
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis
6. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- BY TYPE OF SYSTEM
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fixed system
6.3. Portable system
7. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- BY END-USE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Industrial
7.3. Oil and Gas
7.4. Home protection
7.5. Power Generation
7.6. Automotive
7.7. Food and beverage production
7.8. Mining and Metal Fabrication
7.9. Environmental (Air Quality Monitoring)
7.10. Medical
7.11. Others
8. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- BY SAMPLING SYSTEMS
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Single point sample system
8.3. Multiple point sample system
8.4. Programmable sample system
8.5. Air aspirated sample system
9. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- BY NUMBER OF GASES DETECTED
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Single gas detector
9.3. Multiple gas detector
10. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET- BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY/SENSOR USED
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Electrochemical
10.3. Infrared (NDIR and DIR) (Point imaging)
10.4. Solid state/ metal oxide semiconductor(MOS)
10.5. Photoionization detectors(PID)
10.6. Ultrasonic
10.7. Acoustic wave-based CO sensors
10.8. Capacitance based CO sensors
10.9. Optical sensors
10.10. Others
11. EUROPE CO SENSORS MARKET - BY GEOGRAPHY
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. France
11.1.2. U.K.
11.1.3. Italy
11.1.4. Spain
11.1.5. Benelux
11.1.6. Russia
11.1.7. Germany
11.1.8. Others
12. EUROPE CO SENSORS - MARKET ENTROPY
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Product Launches - Most Dominant Strategy
12.3. Mergers, Agreements & Partnerships
12.4. Acquisitions and Others
13. APPENDIX
