Europe coconut water market size to grow by USD 521.49 million between 2022 and 2027; Cocofina Ltd., First Grade International, and among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of coconut water market in Europe is set to grow by USD 521.49 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 13.41%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain exponential growth opportunities. View our Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Coconut Water Market 2023-2027

Coconut water market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Flavor

Flavored coconut water



Plain coconut water

The coconut water market growth in Europe in the flavored coconut water segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for flavored coconut water is skyrocketing as many consumers as possible in the region often seek a more nutritious and refreshing drink than plain coconut water. Therefore, the players working in this sector focus on blending coconut water with various flavors such as mango, chocolate, and pomegranate to create a final product. Also, kids highly prefer flavored coconut water. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Product

Sweetened coconut water



Unsweetened coconut water

To increase health awareness, people are adopting a healthier lifestyle and avoiding foods and drinks with too much of added sugar and calories. Such factors contribute to the growth of the sweetened coconut water segment of the European coconut water market. Also, European EOCCs list the sugar content (in grams) on their product labels. Therefore, the implementation of stringent regulations is expected to affect the growth of the sweetened coconut water segment during the forecast period.

Coconut water market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of many small and large players that compete on factors like price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution. Intense competition among players, along with rapid technological changes, constitutes a significant challenge to their operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it is important for players in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition and promote the same in an effective manner. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Cocofina Ltd.: The company offers coconut water which can be used in smoothies, cocktails, and mocktails.

The company offers coconut water which can be used in smoothies, cocktails, and mocktails. First Grade International: The company offers coconut water with coconut pieces.

The company offers coconut water with coconut pieces. Goya Foods Inc.: The company offers coconut water such as Coconut Water with Pulp, Roasted Coconut Water with Pulp, Organic Coconut Water, and Unsweetened Coconut Water.

The company offers coconut water such as Coconut Water with Pulp, Roasted Coconut Water with Pulp, Organic Coconut Water, and Unsweetened Coconut Water. Chi: The company offers milk, packaged coconut water without fruit sugar, and oil.

The company offers milk, packaged coconut water without fruit sugar, and oil. Gracekennedy Ltd.

Happy Coco BV

Helios Ingredients Ltd.

MightyBee Ltd.

NATURE INNOVATION

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Green Coconut Foods Co. Ltd.

The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coconut water market in Europe 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The nutritional benefits of coconut water is notably driving the growth of the European coconut water market. Coconut water has become popular in Europe due to its many health benefits, leading to increased sales of packaged coconut water in the region. Consumers are starting to switch from sodas and other sugary drinks like juices and nectars to healthier drinks like coconut water. This natural drink contains sodium, potassium, and other important electrolytes, which have numerous health benefits. Coconut water is an excellent source of several nutrients such as vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, and manganese. Due to this, the demand for packaged coconut water has increased. Therefore, demand for packaged coconut water in Europe is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Organic coconut water growth trends is one of the major trends impacting the growth of the European coconut water market. Organic coconut water is becoming more popular as consumers choose healthy, natural, and safe foods. In addition, many consumers in the region are concerned about the origin and quality of the raw materials used to make their products. In 2019, Germany accounted for almost 20% of global organic retail sales. In the UK, many leafy millennials and older consumers prefer organic food, accounting for almost 5% of the UK food and beverage market in 2019. However, high growth is expected during the forecast period.

Organic coconut water growth trends is one of the major trends impacting the growth of the European coconut water market. Organic coconut water is becoming more popular as consumers choose healthy, natural, and safe foods. In addition, many consumers in the region are concerned about the origin and quality of the raw materials used to make their products. In 2019, accounted for almost 20% of global organic retail sales. In the UK, many leafy millennials and older consumers prefer organic food, accounting for almost 5% of the UK food and beverage market in 2019. However, high growth is expected during the forecast period. Challenge- The manufacturing challenges faced by different market players are challenging the growth of the Europe coconut water market. Some of the biggest manufacturing challenges faced by packaged coconut water producers in the region are coconut water turbidity, requirements for proper manufacturing processes, and the risk of oxidation of various coconut products. Therefore, additional measures are required to protect the quality of beverages at all stages of the manufacturing process. Therefore, it is important for players to complete these challenges to have a smooth crafting process. The factors mentioned above impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Coconut water market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the coconut water market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coconut water market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market in Europe vendors

Coconut Water Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 521.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.7 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chi, Cocofina Ltd., Cocos Pure Beverage Corp., First Grade International, FORCE BIO SAS, Goya Foods Inc., Gracekennedy Ltd., Happy Coco BV, Helios Ingredients Ltd., MightyBee Ltd., NATURE INNOVATION, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Green Coconut Foods Co. Ltd., The Vita Coco Co. Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., Tropical Sun Foods, Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., Worlds Coconut Trading S.L., and ZICO Rising Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

