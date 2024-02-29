Europe Commercial Door Market Report 2023-2029: Increased Safety Concerns and Surges with Energy Efficiency Trends Spearheading Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Commercial Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The European commercial door market was valued at USD 14.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $18.52 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2023 to 2029

The European commercial door market is highly competitive, with major players like VKR Group, ASSA ABLOY, Hormann, JELD-WEN, and REHAU dominating. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovation are key strategies for maintaining and expanding market presence. Emerging players are encouraged to collaborate with established companies to leverage commercially launched products and enter the market effectively.

The European commercial door market presents diverse opportunities amid its challenges. Stakeholders must navigate the landscape with a keen understanding of market trends, regulatory requirements, and consumer preferences. Emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and safety can pave the way for success in this dynamic market.

Energy Efficiency and Environmental Sustainability



A growing preference for energy-efficient doors aligns with heightened environmental awareness and the push for sustainability. This trend is bolstered by the demand for smart buildings that integrate advanced safety, security, and energy management systems. Sustainable door solutions, utilizing materials like bamboo, recycled glass, or steel, are gaining traction, providing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.



Safety and Security



The demand for enhanced safety and security features in commercial doors is rising, driven by European concerns. Advanced door solutions, including facial recognition technology, are increasingly adopted to fortify buildings against threats, presenting significant opportunities for market players.



Innovation and Compliance



Manufacturers face the dual challenge of driving innovation while adhering to evolving energy efficiency standards. Introducing products like the Planet drop-down seals by ASSA ABLOY exemplifies the market's direction towards innovative solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements.



Smart Building Integration



The surge in smart building projects offers a lucrative opportunity for providers of integrated door systems. These systems enhance building safety, security, and energy efficiency, aligning with the market's direction toward intelligent infrastructure.



Sustainable Product Lines



Investing in sustainable door solutions opens avenues for differentiation and competitive advantage. Market participants aligning with European customers' sustainability expectations can capture a larger market share.



Niche Sector Engagement



Addressing the unique demands of coworking spaces, high-tech infrastructure, and specific industrial applications can position companies as leaders in niche markets. Customizable and technology-driven door solutions cater to these needs, offering a competitive edge.



Balancing Innovation with Compliance



Navigating the complex regulatory landscape while fostering innovation remains a significant challenge. Compliance with standards like Standard UNI EN 13241 requires continuous adaptation and investment in R&D.



Economic and Regulatory Variances



The diversity of economic conditions and regulatory frameworks across Europe necessitates a tailored approach to market entry and expansion. Understanding local regulations and consumer preferences is crucial for success.



Germany

Characterized by a diverse industrial base, Germany strongly prefers fire-rated and high-speed doors. The emphasis on energy-efficient solutions reflects the country's commitment to environmental sustainability.

United Kingdom

The UK market focuses on modernization and safety, demanding high-quality commercial doors. Post-Brexit regulations present both challenges and opportunities for market access.

France

France's market trends towards sustainable and aesthetically appealing designs, with infrastructure projects driving demand. Compliance with fire safety and energy efficiency standards is paramount.

Italy and Spain

Both countries value affordability without compromising on quality, with a strong appreciation for design. The recovery of Spain's construction industry offers new opportunities for market players.

Poland

The construction boom in Poland has increased demand for budget-friendly, durable commercial door solutions. Manufacturers offering quality and affordability are positioned for success.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the current value of the European commercial door market?

What is the projected value of the European commercial door market by 2029?

What factors are driving the growth of the European commercial door market?

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Europe Commercial Doors Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

VKR Holding

ASSA ABLOY

JELD-WEN

REHAU

Hormann

Other Prominent Vendors

Inwido

Internorm

Neuffer Windows + Doors

Weru

Deceuninck

dormakaba Group

NASSAU Door

Door Gilgen Door Systems

Sky-Frame

Pendle Doors

Manusa

Jansen

Boon Edam

Eurobond Doors

GEZE

Rite-Hite

Novoferm

NorDan

Reynaers Group

Aluplast

Arconic

SHURE STAR

Endoors

SAPA

Bauporte

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material (Revenue)

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Fiberglass

Type (Revenue)

Hinged

Sliding

Revolving

Installation (Revenue)

New Construction

Replacement

Operation (Revenue)

Manual

Automatic

End-User (Revenue)

Corporate Offices

Hospitality

Retail Spaces

Educational Institutes

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uafdww

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets