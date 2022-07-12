Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market 2022-2027: Surge in Commercial Construction and Growth of Landscaping Industry Fueling Demand

Jul 12, 2022, 06:45 ET
The "Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report
Europe accounted for more than 30% revenue share, is the second-largest market for commercial lawn mowers worldwide, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered key contributors to sustainability. The EU'S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities.
- The Russia and Ukraine conflict is leading to the continuous rise in gasoline prices across Europe. In 2021, the EU imported nearly 45% of its gasoline from Russia. The high reliance on the latter is creating several challenges for the European market.
- Green roofs are also an efficient solution, and end-users have increasingly adopted this concept. Several initiatives by the German government have boosted the area under green roofs. In 2019, Germany added over 7,217,000 sq. m. of green roofs.
- According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), around 20% of the European territory and nearly 30% of the European population faces water stress during an average year. The situation is more difficult in Southwestern and Southern Europe, where the river discharge fell by 40% during summers. Hence, the water supply crisis in the region is expected to shift consumers towards alternative options such as artificial turfs that minimize water consumption, thereby affecting the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.
- The commercial robotic lawn mowers are expected to add a revenue of $ 193 million from 2021 to 2027, owing to the growing demand for technology-driven products, as these offer better performance and convenience.
- The revenue from the gasoline-powered commercial lawn mowers is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027 due to their high power and suitability for thick and tall grass.
Segmentation by Product
- Ride-On
- Walk-Behind
- Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
EUROPE COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWER MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options
- Powering commercial lawn mowers with alternative fuel options is one of the effective ways to minimize petroleum consumption, thereby reducing the harmful emissions and the negative impact on the environment.
- To cut down the environmental pollution, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is increasingly gaining momentum.
- Propane, CNG, and Biodiesel are some of the other alternatives to gasoline lawnmowers as these minimize environmental pollution due to their cleaner-burning nature.
Development of Li-ion Batteries
- Customers increasingly demand technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, several innovations in developing Li-ion batteries are researched to enhance their efficiency.
- Battery systems and battery technology will have a significant impact on purchasing behavior. Professional users prefer to have a single battery system that powers all cordless devices, increasing reliance on Li-ion batteries and driving the market growth during the forecast period.
- The prices of Li-ion batteries have reduced by around 97% since 1991 and are expected to decline further, thereby supporting the demand for battery-based commercial lawn mowers in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Integrating Lawn Mowers With Technology
8.2 Development of Smart Cities
8.3 Growing Availability of Alternative Fuel Options
8.4 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.5 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses
9.2 High Adoption of Green Spaces & Roofs
9.3 Rising Number of Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
9.4 Growth of Landscaping Industry
9.5 Surge in Commercial Construction
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Consumer Preference for Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Artificial Grass
10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices & Declining Vendor Margins
10.3 High Levels of Pollution Associated With Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers
11 Market Landscape
12 Product
13 Walk-Behind Mowers
14 Ride-On Mowers
15 Fuel Type
16 End-user
17 Drive Type
18 Start Type
19 Blade Type
20 Distribution Channel
21 Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Husqvarna Group
- KUBOTA Corporation
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
- AGCO Corporation
- AL-KO Gardentech
- ARIENS CO
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- COBRA GARDEN
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak S.p.A
- Generac Power Systems
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Makita
- Masport
- Positecgroup
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Group Corp.
- The Grasshopper Company
- Textron Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- WALKER MANUFACTURING
- YAMABIKO
- ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyy2qc
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
