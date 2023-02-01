Europe Compounding Pharmacies Markets to 2028 with Italy Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market: Analysis By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others), By End Users, By Type, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents the analysis of the European Compounding Pharmacies Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The European Compounding Pharmacies Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 8.25% during 2023-2028.

The European Compounding Pharmacies Market was valued at USD 3314.80 Million in the year 2021 with Italy holding the largest market share.

In terms of segments, the availability of a diverse range of compounded formulas for dermatological purposes will drive segment expansion. Patients who are allergic to commercial pharmaceuticals might benefit from dermatology customised treatments.



The European Compounding Pharmacies market is a consolidated market. The major players in the market like Athenex, Baxter International, Fagron, Grifols, Capsa Healthcare, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, Fresenius, McKesson and Omnicell have a large geographical presence and a highly diversified product portfolio. These players focus on R&D, a large product portfolio, a wide geographical presence and an aggressive acquisition strategy.



Italy is holding the largest market share and is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of therapeutic areas as well as the widespread use of pain management in developed countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



The United Kingdom Compounding Pharmacies market has witnessed growth in recent years due to increased investments and offtake agreements among new companies to cope with new market strategies.



France is a lucrative market because of the presence of several compounding pharmacies, high adoption among people, and scarcity of many drugs, which are key factors for market growth.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies by Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management, Dermatology, and Other Sources).

The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market), by End Users (Adult, Pediatric, Others, Geriatric, Veterinary).

The report analyses the Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market by Type (Oral, Topical, Ophthalmic, Injecs, and Others Types).

The Europe Compounding Pharmacies Market has been analysed by Country ( United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Turkey , Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of Europe ).

, , , , , , , Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by country, by Therapeutic Area, by End Users, by Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

The companies analysed in the report include

Athenex

Baxter International

Fagron

Grifols

Capsa Healthcare

Nephron Pharmaceuticals

B. Braun

Fresenius

McKesson

Omnicell

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1 % Regions Covered Europe

