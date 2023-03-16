Europe Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 12.5% Annually Through 2032

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe connected roadside assistance solution market was valued at $361.1 million in 2022 and will grow by 12.5% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing number of vehicles on road, rising need for real-time notification and alerts, advent of mobile devices and IoT technology, and increasing requirements for seamless roadside assistance across the world.



This 137-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country.



Based on Offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software & Apps

Reporting & Analytics

Real-time Notifications

Positioning & Navigation

Smart Payment

Other Software & Apps

Based on Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Service Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Towing

Battery Jump

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Other Service Types

By Solution Provider, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Auto Manufacturers

Insurance Providers

Independent Contractors

Other Solution Providers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Solution Provider



7 European Market 2022-2032 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

