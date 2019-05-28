Europe Construction Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe Construction Chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.38% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Germany had the largest market share, accounting for around 18% of the regional market share, in 2017. Increasing construction activities in Europe is expected to drive the market, during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778154/?utm_source=PRN



Increasing Construction Activities in the Europe Driving the market



Western Europe, despite being a mature economy, is expected to show diminutive growth when compared to the Central and Eastern European countries. The growth in the European industry is expected to be supported by various factors, such as, lower interest rates, increase in real household disposable income and numerous investment plans by the European Union. The number of residential buildings increased by around 9% in 2016, with major contributions from Slovakia, Spain, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The non-residential buildings or commercial buildings segment is expected to also increase by around 5.5%, with a significant growth in Hungary, Spain, Belgium, Finland, and Germany, in 2017-18. Moreover, the civil engineering segment that suffered due the financial crisis has gained momentum, with the European Commission's Investment Plan for Europe. Hence, with such expansions in the commercial construction activities in Europe, the demand for construction chemicals in the region is projected to increase substantially, during the forecast period.



Concrete Admixtures the Dominant Product Type



Concrete admixtures are the ingredients added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce the concrete construction cost, by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This helps in overcoming emergencies during concrete operations. Based on function, these chemicals are categorized into water reducing, retarding, accelerating and super-plasticizing, and viscosity modifier, among others. The demand for concrete admixtures is increasing at a rapid rate.



Germany to Dominate the Market Growth

The construction industry in Germany is majorly dominated by the public and private sector investments in infrastructure, residential, and industrial construction projects, and energy. The residential construction segment is expected to grow, due to the rapid urbanization, population growth, and to balance the demand and supply for housing. Additionally, the increasing need for schools, government offices, and healthcare facilities is expected to boost the construction industry in the country. The growth in the construction segment is expected to boost the construction chemicals market in the country, during the forecast period.



Key Developments in the Market

- March 2018: Cinven acquired Chryso for Euro 500 million.

- January 2017: PCI Group, a subsidiary of BASF, completed the acquisition of Henkel's professional Western European building material business.



Major Players: 3M, Aldo Co., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, and Bostik Inc., among others.



Reasons to Purchase the Report

- Analyze the impact of the recovering construction industry on the market

- Analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis

- The product type that is expected to dominate the market

- Country that is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

- Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

- 3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)



Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778154/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

