Europe Construction Robotics Technology Industry Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, 2018 Revenue Estimates, and 2019-2025 Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Europe Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Country 2014-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire regional market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

3D Robotics Inc.

Advanced Construction Robotics

AeroVironment Inc.

Aibotix GmbH

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Eagle UAV Services

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

senseFly/Parrot

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics Inc. (suitX)

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Europe Drones Market for Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Traditional Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Robotic Arms Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.5 Europe Exoskeletons Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Robot Function

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Function

4.2 Europe Inspection and Surveillance Robotics Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Demolition Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Bricklaying Robots Market 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Concrete Structural Erection Robots Market 2014-2025

4.6 Europe 3D Printing Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

4.7 Europe Market of Other Construction Robotics 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical

5.2 Europe Construction Robots Market for Public Infrastructure 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Construction Robots Market for Commercial and Residential Buildings 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Construction Robots Market for Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition 2014-2025

5.5 Europe Construction Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Russia

6.6 Italy

6.7 Rest of European Market



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uhpju

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

