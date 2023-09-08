Europe Contact Lenses Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Eye Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Contact Lenses Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, the contact lenses market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $3.03 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.26%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the European contact lenses market. The revenue generated from the sale of contact lenses are included in the report.

The revenue generated from service providers is excluded from the scope of the study. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe contact lenses market, including the market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

In Global, in 2022, Europe is accounting for a significant market share with more than 22.00%, which can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness regarding contact lens usage, the high prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and the increasing adoption of contact lenses.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present contact lenses market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In application type, the corrective lenses accounted for the highest share of 59.21% in 2022 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for corrective lenses is due to the rising disease burden, increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and rising geriatric population.
  • By design, the spherical contact lenses segment accounted for the highest share of 68.43% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for spherical contact lenses is due to the number of chronic eye conditions, increased preference for contact lenses, and rise in the geriatric population.
  • In usage type, the daily disposable contact lenses segment accounted for the highest share of 54.67% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for daily disposable contact lenses is due to the ease of use and reduced infection possibility.

VENDORS LIST

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
  • Alcon Inc
  • The Cooper Companies
  • HOYA Corp
  • Essilor International
  • Menicon Co.Ltd.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • SynergEyes
  • X-Cel Specialty Contacts
  • Medennium
  • STAAR Surgical Co.
  • SEED CO.,Ltd.
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • Contamac U.S., Inc

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Contact Lenses Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Application

  • Corrective
  • Therapeutic
  • Cosmetic
  • Design type
  • Spherical
  • Toric
  • Multifocal

Usage type

  • Daily Disposable
  • Frequent Replacement

Distribution type

  • Retail Stores
  • Hospitals & Eye Care Centers
  • Online

Material type

  • Silicone Hydrogels
  • Hydrogels

