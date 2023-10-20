Europe Contract Catering Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Wellness Fuels Expansion in Senior Care and Healthcare Settings, Entertainment Industry and Cloud Kitchens Create Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Contract Catering Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe contract catering market was valued at $55.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $69.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period.

The European contract catering market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by a range of factors that cater to diverse industry demands. This market report, offering comprehensive insights into the European contract catering landscape, presents a current and dynamic scenario.

Collaboration Sparks Growth

One of the key drivers behind the significant growth of the European contract catering market is the collaborative efforts between contract caterers and events & exhibition vendors. This synergy has led to a surge in demand for customized food offerings, catering to specific needs and preferences.

Fresh Food Subscriptions & Digitalization

The market has witnessed the rise of fresh food subscriptions, reflecting an evolving consumer mindset towards healthier and more convenient eating choices. Additionally, the penetration of smart devices and digitalization has reshaped how catering services are accessed and managed.

Focus on Wellness

The growing emphasis on wellness, particularly in senior care centers and the healthcare sector, has contributed to the expansion of the contract catering market. As individuals increasingly recognize the importance of balanced diets, there is a corresponding demand for nutritionally sound catering services.

Entertainment and Cloud Kitchens

The rise of the entertainment industry and the emergence of cloud kitchens are further propelling market growth. These sectors have generated a need for specialized catering services, creating opportunities for innovative offerings and culinary experiences.

Nutritional Focus

In Europe, the demand for nutritional food is notably on the rise in segments such as senior care, K-12 schools, and the healthcare sector. This trend presents a significant opportunity for vendors to cater to these specific segments with tailored nutritional offerings.

Events & Exhibitions

The European events & exhibition market is witnessing substantial growth, attracting an increasing number of foreign visitors and exhibitors. This surge in activity has created a significant requirement for professional contract catering services, presenting lucrative opportunities for caterers.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the European contract catering market, covering market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. It provides a comprehensive overview of factors that drive growth, as well as potential constraints and emerging trends. The report offers insights into both market demand and supply dynamics and profiles leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Sodexo
  • Compass Group
  • Elior Group
  • Aramark Services
  • Westbury Street Holdings
  • ISS A/S

Other Prominent Vendors

  • American Dining Creations
  • Ojaco S.A R.L.
  • CIRFOOD Cooperativa Italiana di Ristorazione s.c.
  • Kluh Multiservices
  • Blue Apple Catering
  • Wrapstars
  • Motto Catering
  • ABM Catering Solutions
  • Barlett Mitchell
  • Allied Universal
  • Groupe Bertrand
  • CH&CO Catering Group Limited
  • Jezersek gostinstvo
  • Vivo catering

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Industry Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Business & Industry
  • Education
  • Healthcare & Senior Care
  • Others

Contract Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Fixed Price
  • Cost-Plus
  • Others

Delivery Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • IFM
  • Single Service

Facility Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • On-Premise
  • On & Off-Premise

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the Europe Contract Catering Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bakv33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


