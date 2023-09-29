Europe Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market is to grow by USD 4.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Brunner GmbH, Furniture Group, and Haworth Inc., and many more makes the market fragmented - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 4.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.84%. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe are Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Cefla SC, Forest Sofa Ltd., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku-Yhtyma Oy, ITOKI Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, and Vitra International AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Brunner GmbH -The company offers contract furniture for office, public spaces, and care needs. The key offerings of the company include contract furniture and furnishing.

-The company offers contract furniture for office, public spaces, and care needs. The key offerings of the company include contract furniture and furnishing. Global Furniture Group - The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for boardrooms, classrooms, and presentation rooms.

The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for boardrooms, classrooms, and presentation rooms. Haworth Inc. - The company offers contract furniture and furnishing such as seating, tables, and storage for the workplace.

The company offers contract furniture and furnishing such as seating, tables, and storage for the workplace.

By Geography, Germany was the second largest segment of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe in 2022 and will continue to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The growth of the end-user industry and more acceptance of innovative technologies, advances in technology, and modernization of industrial sectors like restaurants, shops, or health care are major factors that contributed to market growth in Germany. Furthermore, the growth of the contract furniture and furnishings market in terms of value sales continued to be driven by increasing demand for customized furniture and accessories. The growing demand for furniture and home decoration products made from high-quality raw materials and eco-friendly materials as well as their launch has further boosted the furniture market in Germany. In addition, due to the presence of several suppliers, the contract furniture and fixtures market in Germany is very competitive. To survive in this competitive market, Companies are constantly improving their products and services with additional features, such as products with smart technology. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users

Growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users Key Trend - Rising sustainable practices

- Rising sustainable practices Major Challenges - Increasing preference for substitutes of contract furniture among end-users

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into soft contracts and turnkey contracts. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe share growth by the soft contract segment will be significant during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

