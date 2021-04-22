Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2021: Amid the Pandemic, Online Consumers Prioritized More Affordable Prices and the Variety of Goods in Cross-Border Shopping in Europe

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" summarizes the key trends and projections of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This report covers cross-border B2C E-Commerce in Europe. It includes information about cross-border E-Commerce exports and imports, with a focus on cross-border imports and cross-border online shopper behavior.

The publication discloses that in 2020 the majority of online consumers preferred international online shopping over domestic websites due to a greater variety of products and reasonable prices.

Germany and Czechia were the only countries in Europe that experienced no change in cross-border online shopper penetration

The share of B2C E-Commerce products imported from EU and non-EU sellers to the 27 European Union countries fell from 45% in 2019 to 40% in 2020. With that, the cross-border online shopper penetration rates decreased for almost all countries of EU28, except for Germany and Czechia, where there was no change compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the markets which suffered the most were Montenegro (-55 p.p.), Malta, Iceland, and Estonia (-18 p.p.), Bosnia and Herzegovina (-17 p.p.). With that, no market has seen an increase in share in 2020. Nevertheless, the future of cross-border B2C E-Commerce in the countries of Europe looks brighter in the near future: the share of cross-border online sales via global marketplaces was forecasted to increase from 60% in 2019 to 66% in 2025.

Cross-border B2C E-Commerce stays fragmented across the European countries

Germany's domestic online purchases prevailed international ones, namely, the share of online purchases from the countries outside and in Europe held 30-40%, while the in-country was approximately 70%. This was the case as well in Poland, Turkey and Russia. Unlike in these countries, in Italy, digital online sales from abroad outweighed (60%) the domestic (40%), whereas this was mainly because of the imports from European countries.

Report Structure

Information includes forecasts regarding cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales and their share of total B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe , cross-border online shopper penetration worldwide, drivers and barriers of cross-border online shopping according to consumers, a ranking of product categories purchased by cross-border online shoppers, information about payment and delivery in cross-border E-Commerce.

The rest of the report is devoted to European countries. The countries are presented in alphabetical order.

Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: cross-border online shopper penetration, cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales (imports and/or exports), countries most purchased from by online shoppers in the country, countries most sold to by online merchants in the country, most purchased product categories, reasons for buying from out-of-country online sellers and barriers to cross-border E-Commerce. Not all the mentioned types of information are available for each of the countries covered. For the leading countries and selected regions, also a text chart with a qualitative overview of cross-border B2C E-Commerce is presented.

Global Developments

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Value, 2019 & 2026f

Breakdown of Top Products Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in Selected Countries, incl. Canada , France , Germany , the UK, and the US, by Product Categories, in % of Online Consumers, April 2020

, , , the UK, and the US, by Product Categories, in % of Online Consumers, Top Reasons for Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Online Consumers, incl. by Gender and by Demographic Preferences, March 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases Frequencies, by Domestic and Foreign Origins, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Average Share of Cross-Border Deliveries That Took Longer due to COVID-19, in %, and Breakdown of Respondents Who Felt Slow Delivery, by Country, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Consumers' Future Shopping Intentions to Buy Online from Domestic and Foreign Retailers, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Countries From Where the Most Recent Online Cross-Border Purchase was Made, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Top Online Platforms Used for Cross-Border Shopping, incl. Amazon, Alibaba/AliExpress, and eBay, in % of Consumers, and Top Online Platforms Usage in Selected Countries, October 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases, by Weight, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases, by Product Value, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased Cross-Border At Least Once in 2020, in % of Consumers, December 2020

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online Cross-Border by Shoppers Aged 25 - 34, in % of Consumers, December 2020

Share of Consumers Who Spent More than USD 500 on Cross-Border E-Commerce Purchases in 2020, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, December 2020

on Cross-Border E-Commerce Purchases in 2020, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, Payment Revenues Estimations, COVID-19 Impact Adjusted, by Domestic and Cross-Border Payments, September 2020

Shares of Consumers Who Would Refuse Purchasing on a Website if it is not in their Local Language, in Selected Markets, incl. Australia , Canada , France , Japan , South Korea , UK, and USA , 2019

, , , , , UK, and , 2019 Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads and Google Play Downloads, January 2020 & May 2020

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba/AliExpress

Amazon

ASOS

eBay

iHerb

Joom

lazada

Pinduoduo

Shein

shopee

Wish

Zalando

Zooplus

