Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023: Future Projections and Analyst Recommendations

Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of cyber security services and solutions in Europe.



The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, major cyber attacks, snapshot of cyber security market in EU countries, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, decision making parameters, technologies used in the cyber security market, SWOT analysis and Government regulations in the market. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Europe cyber security industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview and Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Landscape

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Consolidated Research approach

Variables Dependent And Independent

Multi Factor based sensitivity model

based sensitivity model Regression Matrix

Final Conclusion

3. Snapshot on Global Cyber Security Market (Overview, Size, Attacks, Competition, Issues, Geographical outlook, Future)



4. Business Model in Cyber Security Industry of Europe (Revenue Streams, Role of Entities Involved, Margins, Services Offered)



5. Vendor Selection Process

5.1. Parameters Determining the Vendor Selection Process

5.2. Pain Points Faced by the End Users After purchasing a Security Solution in Europe



6. Europe Cyber Security Market Overview

6.1. Market Overview (Genesis, Market Stage, Market Size, Basis and Nature of Competition, End Users)

6.2. Major Attacks Across Europe, 2016-2018 (Overview, Types, Value of Loss)

Malware

Web Based Attacks

Web Application Attacks

Phishing

Denial of Service

Spam

Botnets

Data Breaches

Insider threat

Physical manipulation/ /theft/loss

Information Leakage

Identity Theft

Cryptojacking

Ransomware

Cyber Espionage

7. Europe Cyber Security Market

7.1. Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018 (Genesis, Overview and Growth Drivers)

7.2. Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2018

7.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)

7.2.2. By Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)

7.2.3. By Security deployed (Network, Wireless, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud), 2018

7.2.4. By Imported and Domestic Services, 2018



8. Snapshot on Cyber Security Market in Major Countries of Europe, 2018

8.1. United Kingdom

8.2. France

8.3. Germany

8.4. Spain, Italy, Nordic Countries and Central Eastern Europe region



9. Trends and Developments in Cyber Security Industry across EU

9.1. Demand For Cloud Based Solutions

9.2. Convergence Of Technologies

9.3. Increased Market Consolidation

9.4. Rise in (Disturbed) Denial of Services Attacks

9.5. Digitization of Organizations



10. Technology used in Cyber Security (Overview, Application, Procurement, Developments, Types, End Users)



11. Snapshot on Mobile Security (Genesis, Size, Growth Drivers, Major Attacks, Players, Trends and Developments, Future Outlook)



12. Issues and Challenges in Cyber Security Industry across EU

12.1. Issues with integration

12.2. Complex IT Infrastructure

12.3. Lack Of Efficient Security Solutions

12.4. Additional Cost Of Deployment

12.5. Presence of Many SMEs



13. Government Regulations

13.1. Regulatory Bodies and Major Policies

13.2. GDPR and NIS Directive

13.3. Certification Framework (Securing the digital single market)



14. SWOT Analysis of the Cyber Security Industry across EU



15. Competitive Landscape of Europe Cyber Security Market

15.1. Competition Overview (Overview, Major players, Competition Parameters)

15.2. Heat Map of Solutions Offered and Types of security Deployed in Europe Cyber Security Industry

15.3. Strength and weakness of major players



16. Company Profiles of Major Players (Overview, Business Strategies, Products, Service Mix, Key Financials, Partners)

16.1. Symantec

16.2. Avast

16.3. Dark Trace

16.4. Check point software technology

16.5. Trend micro

16.6. IBM

16.7. Kaspersky

16.8. Other Companies (BAE Systems, CISCO, Fortinet)



17. Europe Cyber Security Market Future Outlook, 2018-2023

17.1. Europe Cyber Security Market Size Future Projections, 2018-2023

17.2. Future Projections to Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

17.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)

17.2.1. By Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)

17.2.2. By Security deployed (Network, Mobile, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud Security)

17.2.3. By Imported and Domestic Revenue, 2018-2023



18. Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned

Darktrace

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Avast

Kaspersky

Fortinet

CMC Corporation

BAE Systems

CyRadar

IBM Corporation

Trend Micro

Oracle

Wanders

Sophos

Sentry Bay

Fire Eye

